MICC commander pins general officer rank

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Col. (promotable) Freddy Adams, commander of the Mission and Installation Contracting...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Col. (promotable) Freddy Adams, commander of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command is pinned to the rank of brigadier general April 17, 2025, in a ceremony held in the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Theater, San Antonio, Texas. Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commanding general of the Army Material Command hosted the frocking ceremony. Frocking is a Department of Defense-controlled process that permits commissioned or noncommissioned officers selected for promotion to don the increased rank before receipt of official promotion orders with a date of rank, to be determined in sequence of their selection. Frocked officers are positioned to perform duties of the higher grade and are afforded all privileges, customs and courtesies associated with the next higher rank. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 17, 2025) – The commanding officer of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command pins the rank of brigadier general officer in a ceremony held in the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Theater on April 17.



Col. (promotable) Freddy Adams, who was directed and authorized to wear Brig. Gen. insignia effective March 13 by order of the Secretary of Defense, was officially pinned to the rank during the ceremony by the officiating officer, Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commanding general of the Army Material Command.



MICC is a one-star general officer subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and AMC, both based at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Adams has commanded the MICC since June 2024 and was confirmed for the promotion by congressional vote on Nov. 21, 2024. He was frocked to the next higher rank due to special trust and confidence in his patriotism, valor, fidelity and as reposed by the President of the United States.



Frocking is a DOD-controlled process that permits commissioned or noncommissioned officers selected for promotion to don the increased rank before receipt of official promotion orders with a date of rank, to be determined in sequence of their selection. Frocked officers are positioned to perform duties of the higher grade and are afforded all privileges, customs and courtesies associated with the next higher rank.



“It is an honor to be here today to complete and to celebrate a truly special occasion,” Mohan said. “This is a wonderful part of our Army that we take the time, no matter what is going on, no matter where we are, to step back and celebrate traditions like this. So, Freddy, this is for you.”



Adams was commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1998 upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Prior to assuming command of the MICC, he served as the chief of staff and senior military assistant to the assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology. His other notable assignments include staff, command and leadership positions at all levels, including commander of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA)-Afghanistan and commander of the DCMA-Saint Petersburg, Florida. He is a certified acquisition professional in contracting, certified at an advanced level in program management and a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College and was a distinguished graduate of the National Defense University Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.



Mohan has been Adams’ mentor since the elder general commanded the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Europe when Adams served as the commander of the 409th Contracting Support Brigade. Their families also grew close when stationed together in Germany.



“I am absolutely fired up,” Mohan said, relating that he is generally a morning person anyway, but he was especially excited to preside over the ceremony for such a deserving leader. “This morning I have an extra spring in my step because I get to come down here to the great state of Texas and preside over this ceremony.”



The one-hour ceremony was live-streamed through MS Teams and social media to over 350 virtual attendees. Approximately 200 in-person attendees included command teams from Army North, Army Contracting Command, Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army and dozens of other general officers, members of the executive services and command sergeants major. The formal portion of the ceremony included an invocation by Pastor James McKinney of Mission City Church, ceremonial music by the 323d Army Band, remarks by the Mohan and remarks by the honoree. Adams was also presented with a general officer belt, pistol, a one-star flag and the new general rank insignia for his Army Green Service Uniform and headgear.



Adams spent the bulk of his remarks thanking those who planned and conducted the ceremony, his past and present teammates, Mohan and many other mentors, and his family and close friends who traveled from near and far to attend the ceremony.



“Thank you for showing your support and being here this morning,” Adams said. “It is not just a gesture; it really speaks to the bonds of our shared history that have shaped this moment,” he said. “We [he and his family] are deeply grateful that you’ve chosen to celebrate this morning with us.”



He also described the intense feelings of both pride and humility he felt during the momentous occasion that he said was decidedly not a solitary achievement. He reflected on the people and experiences that have shaped, guided and supported him throughout his nearly 28 years of military service.



“We often talk of success as a personal triumph, but I came to understand a long time ago that, in this profession, there are no individual victories—not really,” Adams explained. “We are the sum of those who have stood with us, those who came before us, those who walk beside us now, and importantly, the folks who will carry on the work long after we are gone.”



In a poignant moment of reflection, Adams recounted how the loss of Soldiers under his command during a combat deployment left an indelible mark that shaped him as a leader, which he defines as someone who has accountability above authority. He said that fateful experience, and others big and small, made him understand the weight of commanding people who are counting on you.



“I am here because many of you shaped not just my career but my character,” Adams said. He has come to understand that true strength comes from listening, adapting and growing. “Somewhere along the way — though I can't pinpoint exactly when — I stopped meeting an obligation and began answering a calling,” Adams said.



MICC is responsible for delivering the power of Army contracting within the Continental U.S. strategic support area for Army forces to ensure globally dominant land force capability. At any given time, dozens of MICC Soldiers are also deployed in support of major commands around the globe or in support of homeland defense at the U.S. Southern Border. Adams’ stated vision for the MICC command is to be recognized as the Army leader in contracting, driving innovation and readiness through cutting-edge solutions that empower the MICC’s mission partners, inspire its employees and positively impact the Army communities it serves.



“To all of the leaders, Soldiers, and civilians of our MICC brigades, field directorates and battalions, whether you are here in person or tuning in virtually, thank you for the privilege of serving alongside you,” Adams said. “Your strength, your resilience and your professionalism over these past few months have been nothing short of extraordinary. You set the standard, and it motivates me to give my utmost in support of this command.”



In a vote of confidence as Adams’ senior commander, Mohan spoke of his newest general officer’s many past accomplishments and the immense responsibility of his current superior service to the MICC, even before earning the well-deserved rank.



“These are times of consequence,” Mohan said. “In times of consequence, we need the right leaders, and we have that today in Freddy Adams. We have the right person in the right position.”



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.