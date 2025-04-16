Anchored by purpose, guided by legacy

An Airman assigned to Team Charleston walks in the footsteps of her parents who once served in the U.S. Air Force.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daisy Cabe entered into service as a medical materiel specialist and continues to hold her military heritage close to her heart. Describing this feeling of pride, Cabe says there is no other life for her than the life she has already lived.



“You see things from a completely different perspective than just an average everyday civilian family,” Cabe said. “If I ever speak to people who have lived in the same city for their whole lives and never moved, there's a much smaller scope. I think being a military family is just understanding a lot of what the country is like.”



Cabe’s father, Jeffrey, was a maintainer, communication specialist and military training instructor while her mother, Jennifer, was a first sergeant and chief master sergeant in the medical group. Both parents retired after more than 20 years of service.



“It was really fun to watch them and their careers, and when they retired, knowing what they've done is still amazing,” Cabe said. “I think they both very much wanted me to do something that was bigger than myself.”





U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Angela Wanda, 628th Medical Group flight chief of medical logistics, knew Cabe’s mother and said the two are very similar. Wanda described them both as personable, energetic and down to earth. According to Wanda, Cabe is a go-to Airmen.



“She hit the ground running,” Wanda said. “She asked, ‘How does what I do every day affect the overall mission here in the med group?’”



During a Defense Health Agency staff assistant visit, Cabe found the areas of noncompliance, created flight checklists and implemented programs to rectify the situation. She was also awarded Airman of the quarter by overseeing warehouse receipt and delivery of 1,500 vaccines valued at $80,000 and enabled the 628th MDG immunization clinics to complete 11 flu shot lines for two wings.



Whether the job is as small as setting up and tearing down for a commander’s call or organizing social events and fundraisers, Cabe is there to lend a hand and offer help and support.



“Cabe’s perspective and excitement for being in the Air Force is refreshing,” Wanda said. “I definitely see her going far.”



Because of her excellence, Cabe is currently assigned to the 628th Force Support Squadron Honor Guard, where she provides ceremonial color guard, change of command, retirement ceremonies and parades.



Cabe serves the nation to leave the Air Force better than when she entered, and at this point in her life, is committed to completing a 20 year contract with the military.



“You have to do 20 years somewhere,” Cabe continued. “I can do 20 years just like my mom and dad.”

