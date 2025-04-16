Open Hangar, Open Futures: Nebraska Air National Guard Showcases Career Paths

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, hosted its annual Open Hangar event on April 17, 2025, drawing over 300 high school students interested in exploring potential careers.



The event, held at the base housing the KC-135 Stratotanker, featured displays from seven colleges and universities, civilian employers, and various branches of the Nebraska National Guard, showcasing over 60 career paths.



Students had the opportunity to experience the Air National Guard firsthand. “This event was really cool, my favorite part was getting an inside look at the KC and RC planes and learning that they get a tech refresh every four years,” said Makaylla Stiles, a senior at Plattsmouth High School and a Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program member.



Activities included a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker, demonstrations by the explosive ordinance disposal team and their robot, and interaction with fire, medical, and communications personnel who presented their equipment and discussed their career fields along with all other career fields.



"Anyone who attends our open hangar event will be amazed,” said Colonel Christopher Hesse, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander. “The Air National Guard offers unique opportunities, and this event provides a rare chance to see them all in one place."



He continued, "Attendees can directly compare jobs, see the equipment, and experience the work environment. It's a remarkable event.”



“I’m interested in the guard because of the education benefits and opportunities,” said Stiles. The participation of these organizations provided students with a comprehensive understanding of available educational and career resources.



The event also highlighted the connection between the Guard and the community.



"The presence of our partners from local employers and educational institutions underscores the vital and enduring partnership between Guardsmen and the community," Colonel Hesse emphasized.



The 155th Air Refueling Wing, by welcoming the community, provided valuable insight into potential career paths for future generations of Nebraskans.



The event demonstrated the Air National Guard's multifaceted role, not only in national defense but also in supporting and inspiring our youth the local community.



For more information on the Nebraska Air National Guard please visit www.airforce.com/ways-to-serve/air-national-guard/nebraska.

