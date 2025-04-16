Corps to host public informational meeting in Wabasha, Minn., May 6

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will hold an informational meeting to introduce the public to its ongoing work in the areas of Pools 4 through 7 of the Upper Mississippi Area, May 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A presentation will begin at 6 p.m.



The meeting will be held at the Wabasha Kellogg High School located at 2113 Hiawatha Drive East. Parking will be available in the rear of the school due to ongoing construction. Please plan accordingly.



Multiple Corps staff members from across the organization will be available to provide information and address specific questions. Topics discussed will include lock and dam operations and upcoming projects, dredged materials management program, shoreline management and other environmental activities, recreation activities, environmental engineering and flood risk reduction projects and water management activities in Pools 4 through 7 of the Upper Mississippi River.



The meeting will be posted on the district’s YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/usacemvppao.



People needing special accommodations for the meeting should contact 651-290-5807 or cemvp-pa@usace.army.mil no later than April 25.



The Civil Works programs include water resource development through flood risk management, navigation, recreation, and infrastructure and environmental stewardship. The Corps plans, constructs, operates, and maintains a broad range of water facilities to meet the nation’s evolving needs.

