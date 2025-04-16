Indo-Pacific Senior Defense Officials and Defense Attachés Convene at USINDOPACOM for a Symposium

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted a Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache Symposium at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 15-17, 2025.
The SDO/DATT Symposium brought together senior military officials from across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss regional security challenges, enhance interagency coordination, and strengthen partnerships.
It underscored commitments to regional security cooperation and intelligence-sharing and set the tone for further discussions on regional defense strategies, U.S. military posture, and multinational partnerships.
Leadership from the Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Attaché Service, USINDOPACOM joint directorates, service components, and sub-unified commands participated to ensure comprehensive collaboration and alignment across defense entities.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
