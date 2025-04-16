Indo-Pacific Senior Defense Officials and Defense Attachés Convene at USINDOPACOM for a Symposium

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, front row 6th from right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific...... read more read more

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, front row 6th from right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins Senior Defense Officials and Defense Attaches for a group photo at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 15, 2025. The SDO/DATT Symposium brought together senior military officials from across the Indo-Pacific region from April 15-17 to discuss regional security challenges, enhance interagency coordination, and strengthen partnerships. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page