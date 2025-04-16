Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Medical Group unveils new central check-in, enhancing patient experience

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Courtesy Story

    55th Wing

    The 55th Medical Group celebrated the grand opening of their new central check-in desk, April 7, 2025, in the Ehrling Bergquist Medical Clinic, marking a significant step toward modernizing patient care and streamlining administrative processes for its patients. 

    The central check-in offers a new and convenient method for patients to begin their healthcare process at the clinic. This streamlined approach reduces wait times and improves overall efficiency during the patient’s visit. By centralizing check-in operations, the 55th MDG can better allocate staff resources, allowing medical professionals to focus on providing high-quality patient care throughout their time at the clinic.

    Starting today, all patients will need to sign in at the central check-in desk located in the main pharmacy waiting area except for those being seen in the following clinics: dental, immunizations, lab, mental health (including Family Advocacy and True North), and women’s health.

    Implementing the central check-in represents the 55th MDG's commitment to innovation and patient-centered care. This enhancement will improve and optimize clinic flow and standardize other administrative processes.

    “We are excited to offer this enhanced experience to our patients. The central check-in aligns us with healthcare industry standards and continues to show our commitment to being our patients’ facility of choice,” said Col. Tracy Bozung, commander of the 55th MDG.

    The 55th MDG continues to seek opportunities to improve its services and provide the best possible care to its patients. The new central check-in is the latest example of this ongoing commitment to delivering the best healthcare to their patients.

    For more information about the 55th MDG at Offutt AFB, please visit https://offutt.tricare.mil/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
