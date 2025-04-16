USACE announces upcoming dam maintenance activities at West Fork Lake (Winton Woods Lake)

In coordination with Great Parks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will be conducting dam maintenance activities at West Fork Lake (better known locally as Winton Woods Lake) in Cincinnati, Ohio’s village of Greenhills, which will impact recreation for lake visitors. These activities are scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and last through November 2025.



The maintenance activities will require a reduction, or drawdown, of the water level in the reservoir. The initial drawdown will lower the reservoir approximately eight feet to an elevation of 667 feet (Mean Sea Level). This will allow USACE to access and repair damaged concrete at the control tower. The drawdown rate will occur at approximately two feet per day, with the interim elevation likely to be an approximate five-foot drawdown (or 670 feet MSL). Exact water elevations during this period will fluctuate based on rainfall/precipitation. Significant precipitation could cause delays to the work, or the need to draw the pool back down. Once USACE maintenance activities are complete, the pool, or water level, will be allowed to rise. It is important to note that this pre-planned work is not in relation or due to the recent high-water event.



During this time, the following recreation areas will be impacted:



• Winton Woods Boathouse: Closed mid-summer – November 2025

• Winton Woods Campground: Remains open, however site 13 will be closed Aug 1. – November 2025

• Winton Lake Kayak Access: Closed mid-summer – November 2025

• Lake Loop Trail: Remains open at this time



The times and duration of these activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors. Adjustments may be made, as required, to ensure the safety of the workers and the nearby community.



Any questions concerning the upcoming work can be directed to the Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6766 or by emailing lrl-pao@usace.army.mil. Questions regarding events and use of recreation areas should be directed to Great Parks at (513) 521-7275.



For information about West Fork Lake and for the project’s latest updates visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Projects/Article/3640718/west-fork-lake/



West Fork Lake was authorized under the Flood Control Act of 1946. USACE Louisville District designed, built, and operates the project to reduce flood damages downstream from the dam. West Fork Lake exists as a cooperative management effort between USACE and the Hamilton County Park District, as the Hamilton County Park District (Great Parks) offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities and facilities.



