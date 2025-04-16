Measles Cases on the Rise in the U.S.: Recognize the Symptoms and Protect Your Family

Courtesy Photo | Anyone who isn’t protected against measles can get the illness—and children are...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Anyone who isn’t protected against measles can get the illness—and children are especially at risk of getting seriously sick. You may be wondering how to keep your family safe. see less | View Image Page

You may have heard about the ongoing measles outbreak in the U.S. As of April 10, there have been 712 confirmed cases in 2025, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While most of these cases are in Texas and New Mexico, cases have been rising across the country.

Anyone who isn’t protected against measles can get the illness—and children are especially at risk of getting seriously sick. You may be wondering how to keep your family safe.



“Measles is more than just a rash; it can lead to severe illness, and it’s extremely contagious—you can catch it just from being in the same room as an infected person,” explained Dr. Eric Deussing, Public Health Emergency Officer for the Defense Health Agency. “So, it’s important to take steps to keep you and your loved ones protected and learn how to recognize potential symptoms. Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella, or MMR, vaccine provide the best protection against measles.”



Here’s what you need to know.



What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can cause serious complications. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes—sometimes, this happens up to four days before they’re even showing symptoms.

People of any age can get serious cases of measles. But the following groups are at increased risk for complications:



Children younger than age 5

Adults older than age 20

Pregnant women

People with weakened immune systems

Recognizing measles signs and symptoms

Measles symptoms usually appear between seven and 14 days after infection.

Initial symptoms typically include:



High fever (sometimes above 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Two to three days after the start of symptoms, you may see tiny white spots (Koplik spots) in your mouth.



In three to five days, you may develop the measles rash—flat red spots that usually start on the face, and then spread down the body towards the feet.



Common complications of measles are ear infections and diarrhea. More severe complications can include pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and other conditions that can lead to hospitalization.



Are you or a family member showing signs of measles? Call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 800-TRICARE (874-2273). Describe your symptoms to a registered nurse, who can advise you on what to do next.



Preventing measles

Your best defense against measles is getting vaccinated. Most people who got their vaccination have protection against measles for life, as described by the CDC.

The measles, mumps, and rubella, or MMR, vaccine protects against measles as well as mumps and rubella. This vaccine is available to those older than 12 months old.

The measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, or MMRV, vaccine protects against these illnesses as well as chickenpox. This vaccine is only available to children 12 months old through 12 years old.

Both the MMR and MMRV vaccines are administered in two doses. Children under age 12 should get the first dose between 12 and 15 months old, and the second between 4 and 6 years old. (Children may also get the MMRV second dose three months after the first dose.)



Older children, teenagers, and adults should get one or two doses of the MMR vaccine if they don’t have evidence of immunity. (Note: You’re considered immune if you were born before 1957, since it’s likely you were infected naturally.) Doses should be given at least 28 days apart.



TRICARE covers age-appropriate doses of these vaccines, as recommended by the CDC. You don’t need a referral or other approval to get these vaccines. As described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook, you can get these vaccines at no cost, as long as you:



Go to a military hospital or clinic.

Go to a TRICARE retail network pharmacy. Make sure the person who gives you the vaccine is a pharmacist. If another type of provider gives you a vaccine at a retail pharmacy, you may have out-of-pocket costs.

See a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. However, if you get other services at the same time, you may have to pay copayments or cost-shares. These costs vary based on your health plan.

If you live overseas, you can get vaccinated at your local military hospital or clinic or by a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider.



Do you have more questions about the measles or getting an MMR or MMRV vaccine for yourself or your child? Talk to your healthcare provider or contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line.