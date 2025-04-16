HM3 Dunlap; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carson Dunlap, a dental assistant with 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carson Dunlap, a dental assistant with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, points out different teeth on a pair of simulated dentures at the Camp Johnson Dental Clinic on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, April 16, 2025. According to Dunlap's command, he was selected for Warrior of the Week for his professionalism, initiative, and excellent patient care. During his time at the Camp Johnson Dental Clinic Dunlap meticulously fabricated night guards and retainers, while also providing chairside radiologic imaging for a total of 430 patients. Dunlaps command noted that his efforts have directly contributed to a sustained operational dental readiness of 95% for the Camp Johnson Dental Clinic. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carson Dunlap, a dental assistant with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was selected as Warrior of the Week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 18, 2025. According to Dunlap's command, he was selected for Warrior of the Week for his professionalism, initiative, and excellent patient care. During his time at the Camp Johnson Dental Clinic Dunlap fabricated a total of 26 night guards, 10 retainers, and six Essex retainers, while also providing chairside radiologic imaging with 120 bitewing, 30 panoramic, and 60 periapical X-rays, for a total of 430 patients. His command highlights that his patient care has contributed to a sustained operational dental readiness of 95% for the Camp Johnson Dental Clinic. When asked why he enlisted in the Navy Dunlap said, “A big factor that brought me to the Navy is my father who was enlisted in the Navy himself, he worked as part of the air crew on ship, and growing up seeing his work ethic was inspiring.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.