New York’s 109th Airlift Wing Launches 2025 Greenland Support Mission

An Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing participates in a training mission at Raven Camp, Greenland in 2021. Raven Camp is used to train members on landing on ice runways, polar airdrops and operating in the snow and ice conditions. The 109th operates in Greenland from April through August each year to complete resupply missions for the National Science Foundation. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. David Price)

STRATTON ANGB, N.Y. — The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing has commenced its annual deployment to Greenland, initiating the 2025 season of logistical support for National Science Foundation research stations there.



The wing, based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York, flies the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world.



Beginning in April and continuing through August, the mission involves transporting personnel, cargo, and fuel to remote Arctic science stations on the Greenland ice sheet.



The 2025 operation is structured into six rotations of from 75 to 100 Airmen. They will operate four LC-130 aircraft based at the airport in Kangerlussuaq.



The LC-130 “Skibirds” are the world’s largest ski-equipped aircraft capable of landing on snow and ice .This unique capability enables the wing to deliver essential supplies to research sites situated on the Greenland ice sheet.



In 2024, the 109th Airlift Wing transported 1.8 million pounds of cargo, 70,000 gallons of fuel, and 1,200 passengers to various science stations across Greenland, while accumulating over 500 flight hours



The support included flying supplies to Summit Station, the National Science Foundation’s’s high-altitude, year-round Arctic research facility near the apex of the Greenland ice sheet. The wing also supported East Grip, a science camp that drills and retrieves ice cores from the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream.



This year’s mission also includes support for the reconstruction of Summit Station. Plans for the new station include elevating structures above snow drifts and incorporating renewable energy and autonomous systems to enhance sustainability.



“The Greenland season is a critical opportunity for us to support the National Science Foundation’s efforts, particularly with the rebuilding of Summit Station,” said Col. Robert Donaldson, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing.



“Our Greenland deployments, which take us to some of the most austere polar environments on Earth, also demonstrate the wing’s power projection capabilities with the LC-130 and our remarkable Airmen making it happen” Donaldson said.



In addition to the operation, the unit will conduct flight training for its pilots and flight crew as well as Barren Land Arctic Survival Training or “BLAST” at Raven Camp, a requirement for all personnel deploying to polar regions. This training ensures that Airmen are prepared to operate safely and effectively in extreme Arctic conditions.



The 109th Airlift Wing remains the sole unit in the world with ski-equipped LC-130s, playing a vital role in supporting scientific research and demonstrating the U.S. military's capability to operate in challenging polar environments.