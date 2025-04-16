FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Drivers at Fort Gregg-Adams can expect smoother commutes this summer as a multi-phase road paving project gets underway April 22.



The effort, which runs through early July, will target several high-traffic roads across the installation — all without closing a single street.

“We’re working hard to improve road conditions while keeping the impact on drivers as minimal as possible,” said Ashley Henshaw, engineer technician, Directorate of Public Works (DPW)



The work will unfold in a series of consecutive phases:

C Avenue (Sisisky to Sustainment): April 22 – May 2

B Avenue (Sisisky to Sustainment): May 5 – May 15

5th Street (C Avenue to end): May 16 – May 22

E, F and G Avenues (38th to 41st): May 23 – June 2

A Avenue (34th to Yorktown): June 3 – June 24

A Avenue (Sisisky to 1st): June 25 – July 4



Crews will work daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with no construction on nights, weekends or holidays. Each section will be repaved one lane at a time to keep traffic moving.

“There will be no utility outages or disruptions to businesses there will be,” Henshaw said.



To help drivers navigate the work zones safely, flaggers will always be on-site, and clear signage (including digital message boards) will be posted along affected routes.

“Maintaining traffic flow and safety is a top priority,” Henshaw said. “Our team will be out there every day making sure things go as smoothly as the new pavement.”



Any changes to the schedule or unexpected delays will be displayed on the digital signs. For more information or to report concerns, residents can contact Henshaw at 520-673-4708.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:01 Story ID: 495546 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Smooth rides ahead: Fort Gregg-Adams road paving project kicks off April 22, by Juan F. Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.