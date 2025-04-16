Fort Bragg Goes Full Teal Mode for Awareness

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Soldiers, Family Members and DoD Civilians come together for the second annual Teal...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Soldiers, Family Members and DoD Civilians come together for the second annual Teal Walk at Fort Bragg on Polo Field, an event that celebrated unity and awareness while honoring survivors of sexual assault; April 17, 2025. This year's Teal Walk coincided with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, making it a meaningful moment for reflection and education. The event provided an informal yet impactful setting for attendees to complete their annual SHARP training. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – During a beautiful spring day on April 17, community members gathered for the second annual Teal Walk at Fort Bragg on Polo Field, an event that celebrated unity and awareness while honoring survivors of sexual assault. With clear skies above, attendees walked together, dressed in teal, the signature color symbolizing support for sexual assault prevention.



Archita Graves, the Garrison Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, played a pivotal role in the event. Speaking passionately about the importance of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.



"We need annual training,” said Graves. “We need to know what's going on in the world. And with sexual assault, sexual harassment, things are changing every year."



This year's Teal Walk coincided with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, making it a meaningful moment for reflection and education. The event provided an informal yet impactful setting for attendees to complete their annual SHARP training.



"Commanding General of Fort Bragg, Lt. Gen. Anderson and Garrison Commander, Col. Mixon, have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual assault and sexual harassment,” highlighted Graves. “So, it's my responsibility as a SARC to make sure I provide any opportunity to give training."



Graves’s journey to her current role is deeply personal. A survivor of sexual assault during her military service, she shared her perspective on how far the system has come.



"At that time, there was no SHARP program...to see how far we've come, to see that there's a program that embodies what we needed back in '98, I'm here for it,” Graves reflected. “I'm just here to help.”



Before becoming a SARC, Graves worked as a victim advocate within the Family Advocacy Program, where she assisted individuals facing intimate partner violence and child abuse.



"Statistics show that sexual harassment took place before sexual assault,” emphasized Graves. “If we can do anything to push prevention, to push information, to push that there is zero tolerance when it comes to this thing, that's what we're going to do."



A key focus of the event was bystander intervention, with participants encouraged to practice the "three D's": Distract, Delegate, or Direct, simple strategies taught in SHARP training to empower individuals to act in situations that could escalate into harm.



The Teal Walk left its mark not only as a call to action but also as a testament to community solidarity and the progress made in addressing sexual assault and harassment. Beneath the warm sun, people came together to walk, reflect, and stand up for a better future.



"If you need assistance, if you need SHARP training, if there's something going on, say something,” Graves concluded. “Bystander intervention is key."