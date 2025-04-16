ARMY RECOVERY CARE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES TEAM ARMY FOR DOD WARRIOR GAMES 2025

FALLS CHURCH Va (April 17, 2025) – The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo. July 18–26.
Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States Military Services will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athletes’ ability to recover and overcome.
Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and veterans, whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of adaptive sports.
Established in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and SOCOM will compete in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games.
Athletes will go head-to-head in eight individual sports and three team sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, track, shooting, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.
The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games are:
Sgt. 1st Class Alberto Alvarez
Sgt. Desideria Anderson
Cpt. Luis Avila
Staff Sgt. Jared Babinski
Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton
Master Sgt. Earlie Brown
Sgt. Jimmy Candelario
Spc. Syd Cavanagh
Maj. (Ret.) Jeremy Ditlevson
Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Henry Escobedo
Spc. (Ret.) Anthony Farve
Maj. Amanda Feindt
Master Sgt. Alexander Flores
1st Lt. Samantha Frey
Sgt. Bianca Hayden
Staff Sgt. Tam Hoang
Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Holt
Sgt. 1st Class David Hong
Spc. (Ret.) JP Lane
Cpt. Kyra Maggio
Staff Sgt. Nathanial Mateo
Spc. Colby Maury-Rice
1st Lt. Jani Merritt
Cpt. Channda Mitchell
1st Sgt. Christopher Morago
Spec. Alexis Pantoja
Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters
Staff Sgt. Tyler Pollard
Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor
Master Sgt. Kain Proffit
Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-Vandersys
Cpt. Carlos Rivera
Spc. Avery Short
Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Smith
Maj. Amy Sparks
Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Taylor
Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joann Tsuhako
Staff Sgt. Coty Tuck
Sgt. 1st Class Valerie Watkins
ALTERNATES
Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell
Cpt Allan Hartung
Cpt Timothy Mathisen
Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel
Cpt. Christopher Villerot
