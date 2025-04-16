ARMY RECOVERY CARE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES TEAM ARMY FOR DOD WARRIOR GAMES 2025

Courtesy Photo | Army Recovery Care Program Logo which accompanies the announcement of Team Army for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Recovery Care Program Logo which accompanies the announcement of Team Army for the 2025 D0D Warrior Games. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH Va (April 17, 2025) – The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo. July 18–26.



Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States Military Services will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athletes’ ability to recover and overcome.



Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and veterans, whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of adaptive sports.



Established in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and SOCOM will compete in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games.



Athletes will go head-to-head in eight individual sports and three team sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, track, shooting, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.



The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games are:



Sgt. 1st Class Alberto Alvarez

Sgt. Desideria Anderson

Cpt. Luis Avila

Staff Sgt. Jared Babinski

Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton

Master Sgt. Earlie Brown

Sgt. Jimmy Candelario

Spc. Syd Cavanagh

Maj. (Ret.) Jeremy Ditlevson

Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Henry Escobedo

Spc. (Ret.) Anthony Farve

Maj. Amanda Feindt

Master Sgt. Alexander Flores

1st Lt. Samantha Frey

Sgt. Bianca Hayden

Staff Sgt. Tam Hoang

Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Holt

Sgt. 1st Class David Hong

Spc. (Ret.) JP Lane

Cpt. Kyra Maggio

Staff Sgt. Nathanial Mateo

Spc. Colby Maury-Rice

1st Lt. Jani Merritt

Cpt. Channda Mitchell

1st Sgt. Christopher Morago

Spec. Alexis Pantoja

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters

Staff Sgt. Tyler Pollard

Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor

Master Sgt. Kain Proffit

Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-Vandersys

Cpt. Carlos Rivera

Spc. Avery Short

Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Smith

Maj. Amy Sparks

Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Taylor

Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joann Tsuhako

Staff Sgt. Coty Tuck

Sgt. 1st Class Valerie Watkins



ALTERNATES

Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell

Cpt Allan Hartung

Cpt Timothy Mathisen

Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel

Cpt. Christopher Villerot