    ARMY RECOVERY CARE PROGRAM ANNOUNCES TEAM ARMY FOR DOD WARRIOR GAMES 2025

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Story by Julia Oliveri 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    FALLS CHURCH Va (April 17, 2025) – The Army Recovery Care Program is proud to announce the members of Team Army who will compete at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo. July 18–26.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, hundreds of warrior athletes from the United States Military Services will compete in Paralympic-style adaptive sporting events. The friendly competition creates camaraderie and showcases the athletes’ ability to recover and overcome.

    Team Army is comprised of 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers and veterans, whose strength and perseverance define resilience through the power of adaptive sports.

    Established in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games are a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors and demonstrate the healing power of adaptive sports. Service members and veterans from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and SOCOM will compete in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games.

    Athletes will go head-to-head in eight individual sports and three team sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, track, shooting, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

    The active duty and veteran athletes selected to represent Team Army at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games are:

    Sgt. 1st Class Alberto Alvarez
    Sgt. Desideria Anderson
    Cpt. Luis Avila
    Staff Sgt. Jared Babinski
    Staff Sgt. John Michael Britton
    Master Sgt. Earlie Brown
    Sgt. Jimmy Candelario
    Spc. Syd Cavanagh
    Maj. (Ret.) Jeremy Ditlevson
    Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Henry Escobedo
    Spc. (Ret.) Anthony Farve
    Maj. Amanda Feindt
    Master Sgt. Alexander Flores
    1st Lt. Samantha Frey
    Sgt. Bianca Hayden
    Staff Sgt. Tam Hoang
    Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Holt
    Sgt. 1st Class David Hong
    Spc. (Ret.) JP Lane
    Cpt. Kyra Maggio
    Staff Sgt. Nathanial Mateo
    Spc. Colby Maury-Rice
    1st Lt. Jani Merritt
    Cpt. Channda Mitchell
    1st Sgt. Christopher Morago
    Spec. Alexis Pantoja
    Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Peters
    Staff Sgt. Tyler Pollard
    Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor
    Master Sgt. Kain Proffit
    Master Sgt. Jodi Pyle-Vandersys
    Cpt. Carlos Rivera
    Spc. Avery Short
    Sgt. (Ret.) Jason Smith
    Maj. Amy Sparks
    Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Taylor
    Staff Sgt. Derrick Thompson
    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joann Tsuhako
    Staff Sgt. Coty Tuck
    Sgt. 1st Class Valerie Watkins

    ALTERNATES
    Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell
    Cpt Allan Hartung
    Cpt Timothy Mathisen
    Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel
    Cpt. Christopher Villerot

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 13:45
    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Army Medicine
    Team Army
    ARCP
    DoDWG25

