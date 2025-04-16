Published April 17, 2025

By Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn

27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The youngest Air Commandos of the Steadfast Line stepped into the boots of their parents during Operation Kids Investigating Deployment Services (KIDS) at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 12, 2025, giving them a hands-on experience to see what their parents go through when preparing for a deployment.

Designed to ease anxiety or fears children may have when their parents deploy, the day-long event immersed children in a simulation of the deployment process. To start their day, children stood in formations and saluted the flag during the National Anthem.



Before departing, they gathered for opening remarks from U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27th SOW command chief.

"Our service members don’t take on the mission alone, their families serve alongside them," Johnston said. "Operation KIDS gives these children a chance to experience what their parents do, helping them feel connected to the mission and the team."

The children “deployed” to various stations across the base, interacting with Air Commandos who demonstrated some of the skills and capabilities used in real-world operations. Along the way, they conducted a physical fitness assessment, explored equipment, and interacted with different organizations from around the base.

After completing their mission, the young Air Commandos returned home to a hero’s welcome, where wing leadership and their families greeted them with cheers, hugs, and applause.

To commemorate their experience, Johnston and Fleck presented each participant with a certificate of achievement and a medal for their bravery.

"Military children serve in their own way," Fleck said. "Their strength and resilience are vital to our force, and today, we recognize them as part of our team."

Operation KIDS not only provides a fun and memorable experience but also strengthens the bond between military families and the Steadfast Line, reminding these young Air Commandos that their support and resilience are vital to the success of the team.

