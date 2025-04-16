AMCOM 101 Spring Conference Strengthens Army Aviation Readiness

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, engages directly with attendees during the AMCOM 101 Aviation FY25 Spring Conference, held April 15-16 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The conference provided aviation leaders with key updates on sustainment, readiness and enterprise-wide collaboration. see less | View Image Page

Army Aviation leaders and sustainment experts from across the globe gathered at Redstone Arsenal April 15-16 for the AMCOM 101 Aviation FY25 Spring Conference, hosted by the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. The two-day event, held at the Sparkman Center, focused on readiness, sustainment, modernization, and collaboration across the aviation enterprise.



Maj. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, AMCOM Commanding General, opened the event with a comprehensive overview of the command’s mission, capabilities, and impact. “This is an opportunity to understand what the different organizations of AMCOM do for the Army,” said Robinson. “Our commitment is simple: if it’s fielded in the force, we will sustain it.”



Attendees received detailed briefings from leaders across AMCOM and its partner organizations. Topics included the role of Logistics Assistance Representatives, sustainment-level maintenance, training and development, materiel readiness, and updates from the Program Executive Office Aviation. Subject matter experts from U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity and Aviation Information Systems also provided insight into enterprise-level efforts to support aviation maintenance and modernization.



“This conference is about improving readiness and using every dollar wisely,” Robinson said. “The best outcome is that our aviation platforms are ready to go when the nation calls—using the people and equipment we have right now.” The event was designed with three key goals in mind: to improve readiness, reduce costs, and educate the force.



For many attendees, the greatest value came from direct access to experts and actionable solutions.



“One of the most useful parts was exposure to people who have the answers to problems we’ve had for months,” said Capt. Andrew Gildersleeve, executive officer, 3-25 GSAB at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii. “I was able to take things I learned on day one and immediately call back to the unit to begin executing solutions. Just having that knowledge will help us to reduce costs at our unit level in parts and equipment repairs.”

Robinson encouraged participants to maintain open lines of communication and emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships. “This is Team Redstone in action,” she said. “We're here to help. If you don’t have all the answers yet, make sure you leave with the right points of contact.”



The next AMCOM 101 Aviation Conference is scheduled for Fall 2025.