SDDC leadership signs Proclamation to recognize April as SAAPM

Photo By Christopher Parr | Leadership from the U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, stand with the signed proclamation declaring April Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month across SDDC following a SAAPM Proclamation signing ceremony, April 16, 2025, Scott Air Force Base Illinois. The U.S. Army's theme for the 2025 SAAPM campaign is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate." (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Parr, SDDC/PCA)

U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command leadership formally recognized April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during a Proclamation signing ceremony held April 16 at SDDC headquarters.



The annual ceremony highlights the importance of raising awareness, encouraging prevention efforts, and supporting survivors throughout the SDDC community.



The proclamation was signed by commanding general Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, deputy to the commanding general Kristina O’Brien, and senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Brown, underscoring the command’s continued commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect and zero tolerance for sexual violence.



April is recognized as SAAPM by both civilian and military communities. The U.S. Army’s theme for the 2025 SAAPM campaign is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”



According to Joanne Kilian, SDDC’s SHARP coordinator, the theme “serves as a reminder of the vital role we each play in cultivating a culture of safety, dignity and respect.”



The campaign encourages individuals at all levels to take action in preventing sexual assault, supporting survivors, and building a safe, respectful environment.



“In an organization like the Army and SDDC, we’re anchored on two things in particular – values and trust,” said Curtis, “So this (proclamation signing) is a visual demonstration today of both of those, of our values as an Army and our values as an organization, and the trust that we must have in one another.”