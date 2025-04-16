Hill Airmen join Syracuse Junior High to celebrate military children

Photo By Todd Cromar | Hill Air Force Base Airmen, community veterans, Northridge High School Honor Guard...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Hill Air Force Base Airmen, community veterans, Northridge High School Honor Guard members, and Syracuse Junior High School faculty pose for a group photo April 11, 2025, at Syracuse Junior High School in Syracuse, Utah. Active-duty military from Hill AFB and local veterans participated in the parade, which aimed to celebrate military families during Month of the Military Child in April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from Hill Air Force Base joined community veterans, students, and faculty for a military parade at Syracuse Junior High School on April 11, celebrating the children of military families as part of the school’s Month of the Military Child events.



To recognize their experiences and sacrifices, the school organized a series of activities throughout April to honor military children who are students at the school.



Events included wearing purple on Fridays to show support, the official color recognition for Month of the Military Child. The school also hosted a social for military students and planned a “camo-out” day.



“April is set aside to celebrate them because military kids make sacrifices, too,” said Dana Howard, a counselor at the junior high. “More than anything, we want these families and children to know how much we appreciate their service.”



Principal Brad Chapple understands their journey firsthand.

Raised in a military family, his father’s last duty station was Hill Air Force Base. After retiring, his family chose to stay in northern Utah, reinforcing his connection to the local military community.



“Syracuse Junior High is proud to celebrate the military families in our community, recognizing the unique experiences and sacrifices they make,” Chapple said.



The celebration provided students with opportunities to connect with their peers, engage with the community, and gain a deeper understanding of military life.