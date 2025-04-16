Natural Leader from the Natural State: Arkansas Native Earns Company Honor Graduate at MCRD, San Diego

Photo By Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Green poses for a photo at the Arkansas Tech...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Green poses for a photo at the Arkansas Tech University football stadium, Russellville, Ark., April 11, 2025. Green graduated from recruit training with the title of a United States Marine and was recognized as the company honor Graduate for Delta Co., 1st Recruit Training Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw) see less | View Image Page

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – From the football field, to the historical yellow footprints, to the front of formation, Lance Cpl. Kyle Green stood tall as each place held a unique challenge he was more than ready to take head-on. Green, a native of Sherwood, Arkansas, grasped the platoon 1006 guidon from training day one to graduation day on April 4, 2025. The guidon wasn’t the only thing he held that day; Green also held the title of company honor graduate for Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion. To achieve this title, he had to demonstrate the highest degree of discipline, proficiency, bearing, physical fitness, and basic leadership traits that exemplify the highest standards of the United States Marine Corps.



Before joining the Marine Corps, Green attended Bryant High School in Bryant, Arkansas. He could often be found under the Friday night lights as the running back for the Bryant Hornets football team. During senior year, he received an offer to play football for Arkansas Tech University.



“Football taught me a lot. It taught me leadership skills and showed me the importance of a bond of brotherhood,” said Green.



While playing football for ATU, Green made it a priority to workout both in season and out of season. He found a local gym which happened to be across the street from the local Marine Corps recruiting office. The more he saw “The Few. The Proud,” the more he pondered the idea of the Marine Corps. One day after finishing an intense workout, as he pulled out of the gym parking lot, Green turned left instead of right in the direction of his home. Moments later, he found himself parked in front of the Marine Corps recruiting office.



“I said to myself, “If I don’t do it right now, I probably won’t do it at all,”” said Green.



Moments after battling himself, he stepped out of his car, walked up to the office and rang the doorbell.



“For me to walk into the office it took me wanting to better my life… I graduated college with a bachelor's degree, and I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I thought about being a first responder, but it just didn’t settle with me,” Green stated.



Green later shipped off to Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, for recruit training where the transformation of civilian to Marine would take place. Recruit training was 13 weeks of physically and mentally challenging events such as drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. During recruit training, the Delta Company drill instructors noticed that Green stood out amongst his peers.



"Green displayed leadership qualities uncommon for a recruit and new Marine. He was able to execute my intent in a quick manner while also being a solid mentor for his fellow recruits. He provided guidance on leadership and helped the platoon workout on their own time. I was always able to rely on him to execute, " said Green’s senior drill instructor, Staff Sgt. Rasion Nelsen.



Green, who was meritoriously promoted to the rank of lance corporal as a result of earning company honor graduate, is scheduled for infantry marine course located at Infantry Training Battalion, Camp Pendleton, California, followed by his military occupational specialty school. Lance Cpl. Green enlisted with a Marine security guard contract and upon graduating his military occupational specialty course, he will have the opportunity to guard U.S. Embassies across the globe.



“Joining the Marine Corps is the best thing I could’ve done,” said Green. “This is just the start of my Marine Corps career.”