How Mark Twain, and ‘Be All You Can Be’ inspired a literature buff to join the ranks

New Cumberland— For Dominic, a young man with a bachelor’s degree in literature and passion for the works of Mark Twain, life’s journey has been anything but ordinary. A former substitute English teacher for fourth, fifth, and sixth graders, Dominic once envisioned a path in the clergy, having gone as far as the final interview to become a catholic priest. Yet, in a pivotal moment of reflection, he realized he has more growth to do before committing to that calling. Seeking guidance, he turned to his father, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, to discuss an entirely different path: joining the United States Army.



“My dad talked about the good opportunities the Army provides but never pushed me,” Dominic recalls, “he wanted me to make my own decision, and I respected that”. Encouraged but not pressured, Dominic explored his options and discovered that the Army’s extensive career opportunities aligned perfectly with his ambitions. For Dominic, the Army’s slogan “Be All You Can Be” resonated deeply. “The “Army gives you more opportunities to grow and find what you’re passionate about. That really stood out to me,” he shares.



Dominic’s choice was met with support from his family. While his father’s military background provides perspective, his mother also encouraged him to make his own decision, “in the end, she was happy and proud of the path I chose,” Dominic says with pride.



Now enrolled in the Army’s Future Training Program at Hanover Recruiting Station in Pennsylvania, Dominic is embracing the transition from civilian life to military service. The program, which blends Army knowledge with physical and mental preparation, has been a perfect fit. “I enjoy being with fellow Future Soldiers,” he says. “We’re not just training to improve ourselves; we’re building camaraderie and learning to live by Army Values.



As the youngest of two brothers, Dominic is proud to follow in his father’s footsteps while forging his own path. He sees the Army as more than just a career, “It’s a brotherhood that spans 250 years, “when you join, your part of that. It’s something larger than yourself,” he says.



Dominic’s advice to others considering the Army or any major life decision is both introspective and inspiring: “Ask yourself, ‘Where have I been, and where am I going?’ Sometimes, it’s okay to quiet the overthinking and trust that there’s a plan. Reflect on your past dreams, focus on the growth you seek, and find the path that will lead you there”.

As Mark Twain once wrote, “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Drea. Discover.” For Dominic, the U.S. Army is the embodiment of this philosophy— a launchpad for exploration, growth, and finding purpose.



Whether you’re seeking direction, camaraderie, or the chance to become part of something greater than yourself, the Army provides the tools to unlock your potential. Like Dominic, you too can forge a path of self-discovery, challenge, and fulfillment. The questions is: Are you ready to sail away from the safe harbor and “Be All You Can Be”?

