Fort Knox personnel lend helping hand to area flood victims

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Several Fort Knox personnel wasted no time offering help to hundreds of area residents over the last two weeks after historic rainfall devastated many areas of Kentucky, leaving residents stranded by flood waters and homes underwater in some instances.



As 12-16 inches of rain fell across Kentucky April 2-5, Soldiers from 19th Engineer Battalion joined forces with Fort Knox Red Cross volunteers and staff members to stock supplies at a storm shelter designated by American Red Cross officers during the disaster.



“We are very grateful for the support that we have received from Fort Knox,” said Nadine McCrindle, CEO of the American Red Cross Kentucky Region in Louisville.



McCrindle, who coordinated almost 500 volunteers who arrived from all across the United States, said she was impressed with the selfless service and work ethic of the 19th engineers. Within a couple of hours from getting the call for help from the Red Cross, Soldiers arrived at Life Gospel Church in West Point to stockpile cots, food and other supplies, and pass them out as needed.



McCrindle said two other Fort Knox Soldiers also volunteered to work phones during a fundraising telethon April 11-12 on Louisville radio stations: “It was really lovely to have them come out and be part of the support that we're all providing to the community.”



As those volunteers worked with the American Red Cross, another group consisting of Soldiers from Fort Knox Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers mobilized into action after one of their monthly events was cancelled.



“Once a month we go to Forever Homes for Paws in Radcliff to take care of rescue animals,” said Sgt. Kendall White, Fort Knox BOSS program lead. “But since the disaster that happened in Kentucky, with all the flooding, they were actually moving out to the bingo hall in Elizabethtown to do a supply drop.”



Members of the BOSS program decided to provide help to the flood victims instead.



“An organization called Project Hope had donated 7,700 pounds of supplies, and were in need of assistance,” said White. “I rallied the Soldiers and told them the situation, and they were ready and willing to help.”



White said 23 members of BOSS, representing all the major commands at Fort Knox, showed up to help. When they arrived at the bingo hall around 8:30 a.m., many of them unloaded a truck full of supplies.



Afterward, many packed boxes with what they felt were necessary items for residents in need. At the same time, others connected to various Facebook community groups and posted notices about the donations.



Some of them decided a more traditional method would also be effective. They found a large poster board and a marker and generated a sign, then took turns standing near the road waving the signs to passersby.



White said the supplies ranged from cleaning supplies to pet food. White said many of the people who received the help from them were very grateful.



“You could tell that they've been through a lot with the floods and not being able to leave their house or not having the necessities that they needed on-hand to clean,” said White. “Many of them thanked us for being out there, talking with them… and that we actually cared about them.”



As the BOSS members saw at least 60 families in and around Hardin County receive direct help from their efforts, White said there were several of those residents who were also helping others trapped in their homes. Meanwhile Red Cross volunteers and Soldiers continued to provide blankets and meals in and around Meade County to the north. Red Cross volunteers also drove vans filled with supplies and meals to those residents who opted to stay in their homes and ride out the storms.



Both groups said many residents were shocked at the magnitude and speed of the storms.



“People have said the water came so quickly,” said McCrindle. “I know Kentucky is no stranger to flooding, but a lot of people who had to evacuate expressed that the water rose very, very quickly. Some people who were unable to get out in time had to be rescued by the National Guard.”



White said the experience of his BOSS Soldiers has been invaluable, especially for those who just started their Army careers.



“This shows that the Army is bigger than just being here on post doing our missions,” said White. “Our mission is way deeper than just coming to work, doing our duties, doing what our job is. We learned that helping out with the community is a major factor in bringing us not only closer together as an Army, but as a community.”



White said the BOSS volunteers are not yet done. They are planning to connect with the Fort Knox Red Cross to start a clothing drive for flood victims—



“There’s a lot more work to do.”

