Guyanese-Born Airman Builds Medical Bridge Between US, Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – A senior enlisted leader who leveraged both his position in the U.S. Air Force and his Guyanese heritage has played a vital role in evolving the military partnership between the United States and Guyana. By serving as a bridge between the two nations, the leader helped enhance military medical capabilities and foster strong cross-cultural connections.



However, it wasn’t just professional experience that fueled the effort to improve military medical practices—it was also a personal connection to his home country of Guyana. As a Guyanese-born servicemember in the U.S. Air Force, Chief Master Sgt. Quami King found a unique opportunity to connect the two nations through a shared goal: strengthening medical readiness and improving healthcare delivery within both military forces.



One of the key initiatives King directed was the development and execution of a medical subject matter expert exchange between the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and U.S. military medical professionals. This collaboration enabled both forces to share best practices, exchange knowledge, and improve their capabilities in areas such as trauma care, preventive medicine, and operational readiness.



“We used tools like repetition, simulations, mnemonics and memory associations to better help remember the skills,” said Tech. Sgt. Yamisha Jones, Andrews Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of internal medicine.



Jones said she was proud to see the medics’ confidence grow as they practiced the skills on each other, including IVs and NPAs. They were able to articulate why the interventions are done and explain the process step-by-step.



King’s efforts to facilitate the U.S. and Guyana military medical partnership are a testament to the power of cultural exchange, collaboration and shared purpose. By building a bridge between the U.S. and Guyana’s military medical forces, he created an opportunity for both nations to learn, grow and prepare for future challenges together.



This partnership represents more than just an exchange of medical knowledge—it is a symbol of the enduring connection between the two nations, grounded in mutual respect, shared goals and a commitment to service. With King leading the way, the U.S. and Guyana are building a foundation for a stronger, more resilient future, where the well-being of military personnel is at the forefront of every mission.



“I am so proud to stand here before you, filled with admiration for the Guyanese people, their culture, and their hospitality,” said King. “Giving back to my homeland, and contributing to both countries’ goals has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.”



Born in Georgetown, Guyana, King’s path to the U.S. Air Force was shaped by his deep desire to serve others. After completing his primary and secondary education in Guyana, he initially pursued a career in education, attending the Cyril Potter College of Education to study primary education. However, his journey took a significant turn when he migrated to the United States in 2001—a move that set the stage for his military career.



“After migrating to the U.S., I spent about six months in Brooklyn, New York,” said King. “There, I met a recruiter, took my ASVAB test, and was accepted into the U.S. Air Force. I’ve always wanted to join the AF.”



The timing of King’s enlistment was pivotal. He was in basic training just two months after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Witnessing the events of that day left an indelible mark on him, further strengthening his commitment to serve.



“My basic training wasn’t as challenging as it could’ve been, because of my upbringing in Guyana,” King said. “I knew what it meant to have little and the struggles it took to achieve something. I wanted to serve and make a difference.”



King’s technical training was in diet therapy, though he didn’t initially know what the role entailed. He embraced the opportunity, recognizing that nutrition and counseling were key to helping others and contributing to military readiness.



Throughout his career, King helped shape medical services to be more integrated and operational within Air Force Medical Command.



His leadership journey continued with his appointment as the Andrews Medical Group senior enlisted leader, which was the first group to merge into the Air Force Medical Command. He now serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the AFMEDCOM commander.



“Being part of the team that stood up the first Air Force Medical Command was incredibly rewarding,” King said. “We worked to integrate healthcare delivery and ensure that our medical personnel were ready to serve both operationally and strategically.”

