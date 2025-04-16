Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 completes Exercise MAGRE 25-1

Naval Station Rota hosted Exercise MAGRE 25-1 with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU8) detachment Europe and Spanish Armada underwater mine countermeasure units from Cadiz and Cartagena, March 24-28, 2025.



Exercise MAGRE is a semi-annual bi-lateral counter improvised explosive device (IED) exercise consisting of unexploded ordnance disposal procedures, weapons drills and explosive device drills.



“Sharing of tactics, techniques and procedures and helping each other out with improving our skills as EOD technicians is the primary goal of these exercises,” said Lt. j.g. Jonathan Chapman, officer in charge, EODMU 8 det. Europe. “It ensures that all of our units are a lethal force when we go down range and that we’re ready to take care of any kind of IEDs or surface ordnance responses.“



The exercise is designed to increase interoperability and interchangeability between naval mine warfare and mine countermeasure forces between U.S. and NATO Allies and partner forces in the region.

“The realization of this type of bilateral exercise between the United States and Spain is very beneficial because it offers us the opportunity to learn lessons from the personnel of our United States colleagues in their combat zone of operations,” said 2nd Lt. José Luis Sánchez Caucín, assigned to La Unión in Cádiz. “It is a continuous learning process to always maintain the high level of readiness required.”



Commander, Task Group 68.1 (EODMU 8) is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68.



CTF 68 is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR)-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and U.S. 6th Fleet.



For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility.

