LAMAT 2025 Culminates in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission concluded April 11 with a closing ceremony in Georgetown, Guyana.



The event marked the successful completion of two weeks of intensive medical collaboration between U.S. military personnel and their Guyanese counterparts. The mission, conducted in hospitals and clinics across Guyana, aimed to strengthen partnerships, enhance medical proficiency and improve interoperability between the U.S. and Guyana.



“This isn’t the end of our journey, but a new beginning,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Melissa A. Coburn, 22nd Air Force commander. “The bonds we’ve created will continue to strengthen the ties between our military and the people of Guyana. We stand united and ready to face future challenges together.”



Nearly 60 U.S. military medical professionals participated,including Air Force active duty members, Air Force Reserve Command Citizen Airmen, and U.S. Army soldiers.They worked alongside Guyanese counterparts to deliver essential medical care across five major medical facilities: Port Mourant Hospital, the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School. The mission was part of ongoing global health engagements led byAir Forces Southern (AFSOUTH).



“Those of us in the military are tasked with being ready to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice to provide support in crisis or conflict,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Gavitt, AFSOUTH command surgeon. “LAMAT tests this—it tests our ability to plan, move, organize, and deliver results. It tests our adaptability and interoperability. It tests our teams by exposing them to diagnoses and conditions and equipment that they aren't familiar with.”



Over two weeks, U.S. and Guyanese medical teams worked side by side, providing primary care, surgical services, dental care, critical care, ophthalmology expertise, and equipment repair. The mission also facilitated knowledge exchanges, allowing U.S. and Guyanese medical professionals to learn from each other, reinforcing the long-standing collaboration between the two nations.



“I saw firsthand the dedication of our Airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Coburn. “They brought not just their technical skills, but a genuine desire to serve. Working hand-in-hand with Guyanese medical professionals, they had a real impact—whether in the operating room, during consultations, or behind the scenes managing logistics. Our combined teams showed just what we can achieve when we work together.”



During the mission, Airmen treated more than 1,721 patients, performed 273 surgical procedures, and repaired 14 pieces of medical equipment. The mission provided over 2,000 hours of hands-on training in critical pre-deployment medical skills for U.S. medics and 205 hours of knowledge exchange, strengthening the deployment readiness of Reserve Citizen Airmen through real-world experience in cross-functional healthcare environments.



Designed to enhance U.S. military medical readiness and build lasting partnerships, LAMAT is part of a broader U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) strategy to improve global health response capabilities through collaboration.



“The most important goal is to demonstrate our readiness, and willingness to support our partner nations through global health initiatives,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Angella Mudd, 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron and LAMAT Guyana mission commander. “We have been focusing on our specific training needs and providing needed specialized care.”



As the LAMAT 2025 mission concludes, the shared experience of U.S. and Guyanese medical teams pave the way for future collaborations, strengthening military and medical ties between the two nations.



“The hospitality of the Guyanese people and government have been so welcoming,” said Mudd. “At every opportunity they have expressed their gratitude and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnerships in the future. Reserve Citizen Airmen are ready now to save lives—not just through hands-on treatment, but by investing in the future of our partner nations' healthcare systems.”

