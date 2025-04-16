USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service empowers Soldiers through financial readiness

Courtesy Photo | Loreta Guzman, financial readiness analyst for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Loreta Guzman, financial readiness analyst for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service (ACS), councils Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez from the 42d Transportation Company. The garrison’s ACS offers a Financial Readiness Program to equip Soldiers with tools for financial success. The program takes a preventative approach, guiding Soldiers through workshops, one-on-one counseling and personalized planning to build solid money habits before challenges arise. (Photo by Nicol Hope) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Mission readiness requires more than physical strength; financial well-being is also a part of a Soldier’s overall resilience U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Community Service (ACS) offers a Financial Readiness Program to equip Soldiers with the tools they need for financial success.



Loreta Guzman, financial readiness specialist with the garrison’s ACS, has seen firsthand how financial stability can enhance a Soldier’s focus and readiness.



"When finances are strong, Soldiers can devote their full attention and energy to their responsibilities, creating a more resilient and effective force overall," Guzman said.



The program takes a preventative approach, guiding Soldiers through workshops, one-on-one counseling and personalized planning to build solid money habits before challenges arise.



“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact financial empowerment has across the military community,” said Guzman.



Guzman advises Soldiers to prioritize several key strategies to stay fiscally fit:



• Track income and expenses – To gain a complete financial picture, it’s important to understand all aspects of military pay, including Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) and special pays.

• Create a realistic budget -- A spending plan should reflect individual needs and goals while accounting for the sometimes-unpredictable nature of military life.

• Prioritize saving – Aim to build an initial emergency fund of $500-$1000. Consider long-term goals such as saving for PCS moves and contributing to the Thrift Savings Plan for retirement.

• Protect credit -- Timely bill payments, monitoring your credit report and using credit responsibly are also key to financial health.



ACS serves both Soldiers and civilians, offering dedicated financial counselors who provide personalized support ranging from investing and estate planning to tax issues and basic budgeting.



For more information about ACS Financial Readiness resources, visit https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service-acs or https://baumholder.armymwr.com/programs/acs/financial-readiness.



