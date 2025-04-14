USARPAC Visits Home of the U.S. Army in Korea

Photo By Pfc. Caelum Astra | Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, right, views Camp...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Caelum Astra | Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, right, views Camp Humphreys from the 12th floor of one of the family housing towers while Col. Ryan K. Workman, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, explains some of the key aspects of the installations on Camp Humphreys on April 10, 2025. Clark stopped by Camp Humphreys during his South Korea tour to check quality of life and engage with the community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caelum Astra) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — The commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific made a brief stop at Camp Humphreys on April 10, 2025, during his tour of military installations across the Pacific.



U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark spent part of his visit exploring Camp Humphreys, home to 35,000 U.S. service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families.



U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, provided Clark a detailed tour of the installation, with brief stops at the Brian D. Allgood Army Medical Center, Humphreys High School, the downtown plaza, and one of the garrison's family housing towers.



At Humphreys High School, Clark addressed Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, sharing his personal journey from a military family to U.S. Military Academy at West Point and beyond.



"I started out just like you," Clark said. "Forty-one years ago, I was sitting where you are. Everyone starts somewhere, but only you can determine where your journey goes."



Clark spoke candidly about growing up in Leesville, La., and how, as the son of a U.S Army master sergeant, he experienced the frequent moves that many cadets also faced. He recalled how his parents had saved diligently to fund his college education, but by going to West Point, he could attend college for free, allowing them to keep their savings.



"Deciding to go to West Point was a decision I made at 16 that changed the trajectory of my life," he said. "Because I made that decision, my parents could keep their life savings. I've been repaid 10,000 times over."



During his tour, Clark took note of the many facilities and services at Camp Humphreys and praised its strong community atmosphere.



"I'm really impressed with how Camp Humphreys supports the community and families," he said. "I like the fact that everyone comes together to make the community better. There's a lot to offer here, and a lot of families don't realize it until they arrive."



During his tour, Clark visited one of the garrison's newest family housing towers. The tower features spacious, fully furnished apartments equipped with modern appliances. They are conveniently located near schools, parks, and the library.



In the downtown area, Clark observed staple facilities common to many military installations — such as a bowling center and an arts center — and noted innovations like visual projections onto bowling lanes, a slime café for kids, and a potential streaming platform for content creators.



Clark mentioned plans to return to Camp Humphreys with his wife, who is interested in the quality of life for Soldiers and their families, with a particular focus on Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facility.



"I'm happy to see," Clark said, "we are doing it right at Camp Humphreys."