U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Law Enforcement Academy Commemorate 20 Years of Excellence in Maritime Law Enforcement Training

CHARLESTON, S.C.- U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) came together to celebrate two decades of success and dedication in maritime law enforcement training. The milestone event recognized the enduring partnership between agencies and their commitment to preparing law enforcement professionals for the unique challenges of securing the nation’s waterways.



Past and present members who have served both in and out of uniform came together in celebration of the USCG Maritime Law Enforcement Academy's 20th anniversary at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Charleston, SC on March 14, 2025. The anniversary celebration featured remarks key leaders and tribute to the instructors and staff who have contributed to its success.



Since its inception in 2004, the maritime law enforcement training program has played a vital role in enhancing security, safety, and operational effectiveness across the maritime domain. The MLEA has trained thousands of personnel, equipping them with the skills necessary to enforce laws, combat illicit activities, and protect U.S. waters.



The MLEA is a “huge step forward in Coast Guard law enforcement,” said retired U.S. Coast Guard CAPT Timothy Espinoza, MLEA’s first commanding officer. “We now have an accredited academy for our front-line federal law enforcement officers.”



The premier boarding officer school and boarding team member school from Petaluma, California and Yorktown, Virginia, were combined into one academy in December 2004 with the initial goal of meeting post 9/11 training requirements. The tribulations of moving families from all over the U.S. to one location in such a short amount of time was a challenge.



“From the time that we were given the okay, to the time that we arrived at FLETC and stood up MLEA, was 14 months,” said Espinoza.



Despite the challenge, through cooperative efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard and FLETC, the challenge was conquerable. It resulted in an academy that qualifies Coast Guardsmen with law enforcement capabilities.



“We are putting out law enforcement officers who are so driven and dedicated to the mission, and it's inspiring,” said U.S. Coast Guard CAPT James Corbett, current MLEA commander.



Motivated to protect our homeland, MLEA instructors are dedicated as they teach Coast Guardsmen of the world’s premier maritime law enforcement agency to lead and defend the coasts.



“Our instructors at the MLEA are driven by excellence and a deep commitment to developing the next generation of law enforcement professionals - equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and dedication needed to combat illicit drugs, address unlawful migration and safeguard America’s boating community,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Daniel Jones, MLEA Basic Law Enforcement Branch Course Chief.



MLEA’s predecessors have also seen the accomplishments of cultivating dedicated Maritime Enforcement Specialists as its legacy carries forward.



“What I see here now is exactly what I would’ve hoped to see,” said Espinoza. “It was them carrying that vision and passion and the work ethic and instilling that into our front-line federal law enforcement officers.”



MLEA continues to uphold its legacy of safeguarding the coast, protecting America’s homeland, and preserving the lives of both service members and community members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 17:55 Story ID: 495468 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Law Enforcement Academy Commemorate 20 Years of Excellence in Maritime Law Enforcement Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.