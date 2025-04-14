NSDC, partners conduct quarterly operational readiness demonstration

Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Connell, left, U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Alex Turco, center, and U.S....... read more read more

Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Connell, left, U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Alex Turco, center, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Matthew Dring, members of the National Space Defense Center Operations Integrations Team, complete a quarterly operational readiness demonstration at the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 16-18, 2025. By conducting advanced training aimed at increasing critical information integration across the Joint Force, the NSDC and Space Delta 15 executed Space Domain Awareness (SDA) taskings to multiple sensors simultaneously. Coordinating with U.S. Navy assets at sea, this demonstration strengthened partnerships with U.S. Space Command, U.S. Space Forces -Space, Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy and other stakeholders and better shared information with mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) see less | View Image Page