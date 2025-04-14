Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSDC, partners conduct quarterly operational readiness demonstration

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Story by Bridget Bonnette 

    National Space Defense Center

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the National Space Defense Center Operations Integrations Team complete a quarterly operational readiness demonstration at the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 16-18, 2025.

    By conducting advanced training aimed at increasing critical information integration across the Joint Force, the NSDC and Space Delta 15 executed Space Domain Awareness (SDA) taskings to multiple sensors simultaneously.

    Coordinating with U.S. Navy assets at sea, this demonstration strengthened partnerships with U.S. Space Command, U.S. Space Forces -Space, Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy and other stakeholders and better shared information with mission partners.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Space Command
    National Space Defense Center
    U.S. Space Forces-Space

