NSDC, partners conduct quarterly operational readiness demonstration

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of the National Space Defense Center Operations Integrations Team complete a quarterly operational readiness demonstration at the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 16-18, 2025.
By conducting advanced training aimed at increasing critical information integration across the Joint Force, the NSDC and Space Delta 15 executed Space Domain Awareness (SDA) taskings to multiple sensors simultaneously.
Coordinating with U.S. Navy assets at sea, this demonstration strengthened partnerships with U.S. Space Command, U.S. Space Forces -Space, Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Navy and other stakeholders and better shared information with mission partners.
Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
Date Posted:
04.16.2025
|Story ID:
|495464
Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
