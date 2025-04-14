Colombia FLO Departs AFSOUTH After Strengthening Key Partnerships

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — After 18 months of distinguished service with Air Forces Southern, Colombian Air Force (COLAF) Foreign Liaison Officer (FLO) Col. Alejandro Leguizamón bid farewell to the organization during a ceremony, March 25, 2025, that highlighted his contributions to regional cooperation and security.



Foreign Liaison Officers serve as vital conduits between partner nations and U.S. military organizations, helping foster trust, enhance interoperability and coordinate joint efforts in pursuit of shared defense goals. AFSOUTH FLOs represent their respective air forces within the U.S. Southern Command’s air component, participating in strategic planning, information sharing and multinational exercises.



“This honor not only reflects my personal efforts but also the teamwork, cooperation, and commitment of everyone who is part of this great organization,” Leguizamón said. “From my very first day in this organization, I knew I was joining an exceptional team.”



Leguizamón’s tenure at AFSOUTH was marked by meaningful contributions to hemispheric cooperation. He facilitated key leadership engagements, bilateral air-to-air exercises between U.S. and Colombian fighter aircraft and coordinated with AFSOUTH Guardians to leverage commercial satellite support for wildfire relief efforts in Colombia.



“Colonel Leguizamón was instrumental in forging a stronger partnership between our Air Forces,” said Brig. Gen. John Creel, AFSOUTH deputy commander. “His dedication laid the groundwork for future collaboration and addressing shared security challenges. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Alejandro’s warmth and dedication to building relationships made a lasting impact. He is a true testament to the power of relationships, and a long-lasting, valued partner.”



Leguizamón credited the success of his assignment to the professionalism of AFSOUTH’s leadership, the FLO program, and his fellow liaison officers from across the Americas. He also offered heartfelt thanks to his family for their unwavering support, particularly his wife Claudia, whose cooking became a beloved part of the team’s culture.



In recognition of his efforts, Leguizamón was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal—a U.S. military decoration presented to service members who distinguish themselves by outstanding non-combat meritorious achievement or service to the United States.



Representing more than 12,000 members of the Colombian Air Force, Leguizamón expressed gratitude to AFSOUTH and the U.S. Air Force for their enduring partnership and support throughout his assignment.



“Your support has played a crucial role in the success of our joint efforts,” Leguizamón added, addressing the FLO Program Manager and his U.S. counterparts. “Every challenge faced, every mission accomplished, and every project developed has been an opportunity for growth and learning that I will carry with me always.”



Following his successful tour at AFSOUTH, Leguizamón will return to Colombia where he will assume the position of Chief of the Administrative Department of the Colombian Air Force.

