Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Chiropractor Supports Team USA at Fencing World Cup in Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt — After a week of treating elite athletes on the global stage in Egypt, Chiropractor Carrie J. Belleson is back at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, bringing with her the knowledge, adaptability, and techniques refined during international competition.



From March 4–10, Belleson traveled to Cairo, Egypt, as the primary medical provider for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Foil Fencing Teams during the 2025 Senior World Cup. The high-stakes tournament, which drew competitors from around the world, culminated in silver medal finishes for both American teams, each falling to Italy in the final matches. The men’s team lost 45–34, while the women’s team concluded their tournament with a 45–27 result.



“It is always an honor to be part of Team USA and help these athletes perform at their best,” Belleson said. “These athletes dedicate their lives to the sport, and it’s a privilege to play even a small role in their success.”



Unlike larger national teams, where comprehensive medical teams often travel together, Belleson is often the sole medical provider for the fencing team. That meant acting not only as a chiropractor, but also filling roles akin to an athletic trainer — responding to acute injuries and making quick decisions to keep athletes ready to compete, often within minutes of their next bout.



“It’s a different pace than in a clinical setting,” Belleson said. “You’re treating things in real time, under pressure, knowing the outcome of the match could even hinge on how effectively you manage a tweak or strain.”



Those fast-paced, high-pressure environments have directly informed how she treats her primary patient population: active-duty service members. Belleson said the parallels between athletes and warfighters are stronger than most realize. Both are called on to perform physically demanding tasks under intense mental and physical stress, often with little room for injury recovery or downtime.



“I feel it is important to work with a chiropractor, athletic trainer, or physical therapist to assist in keeping an athlete performing at their prime — or a service member in the fight,” she said. “Addressing smaller aches and pains before they become major issues helps reduce time away from the field or the mission.”



While service members at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms don’t typically compete for Olympic medals, many are surprised—and often intrigued — to learn that their chiropractor supports world-class athletes.



“Usually the service members are very curious about the types of injuries that fencers endure,” Belleson said. “It opens the door for conversations about preventative care, movement efficiency, and the importance of early intervention — concepts that matter just as much in the military as they do in sports.”



Belleson’s international work spans multiple sports and years of experience. In addition to supporting USA Fencing, she is part of the medical team for USA Swimming, which includes doctors, physical therapists, massage therapists, nutritionists, and other specialists. She has traveled with the team to major international events such as the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With USA Fencing, she has worked World Cups in Serbia, Bulgaria, Georgia, and now Egypt.



These diverse experiences have helped Belleson refine her treatment approach — not just for injuries, but for overall performance optimization. She brings that same mindset to her clinic at Twentynine Palms, where she focuses on helping Marines and Sailors improve mobility, address chronic pain, and return to duty as quickly and safely as possible.



“Whether you’re diving into a pool or hiking across the desert with a full pack for a training exercise, your body has to move well, recover fast, and stay resilient,” Belleson said. “What I learn with Team USA helps me better serve our nation’s warfighters.”



As she settles back into her daily role at the hospital, Belleson remains focused on one mission: helping the men and women in uniform stay in the fight — with the same care and attention she gives to the world’s top athletes.