PC-C5 Scenario B seeks to boost lethality in the Pacific

Photo By Sgt. Matthew Wantroba | Master Sgt. David Fisk, Sgt. 1st Class Sandra Ibanez and Staff Sgt. Angel Leon discuss electronic warfare and unmanned surface vessel capabilities during a rehearsal for Project Convergence - Capstone 5 (PC-C5) at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in April 2025. PC-C5 is an Army-hosted culminating experiment that allows Joint partners and Multinational allies to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts aimed at aggressively shaping how future warfighters will operate in fast-paced, high-tech., multi-domain environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)

Schofield Barracks, Hawaii -- After wrapping Scenario A at Fort Irwin, Calif., Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) moved to Hawaii for Scenario B to further gauge the effectiveness of emerging technologies. During Scenario B, with Soldiers spread throughout the INDOPACOM area, Army Futures Command experimented with Combined, Joint All-Domain Command and Control over vast distances, assessing ways for the Army to quickly communicate with partners.



“For Scenario B, we are utilizing existing networks in the theater to connect Joint and Multinational participants at locations across the Pacific to test technological capabilities over the tyranny of distance,” said Maj. Brandon Bates, Joint Modernization Command, Lead Planner for PC-C5 Scenario B.



The focus areas of Scenario B included command and control, counter C2, cross domain fires, and coordination across combatant commands to enable lethal activities, said Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller, commander of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command.



“With the vast amount of data available on the modern battlefield, it’s imperative that we work with our Joint and multinational partners to rapidly make sense of it, share it, and act on it. We’ve significantly advanced our ability to do that by ensuring commanders at every echelon have the best tools available,” Miller said.



This data is then used to make recommendations to combatant commanders around the world, all in the span of a few minutes to hours, Bates said. “This will provide a significant increase in the collaboration and responsiveness that will enable the United States with its allies and partners to deter adversaries on a global scale.”



Staff at the Corps level and above are able to coalesce this data into a singular location and highlight options and risk, quickly and accurately to drive decisions.



“As technologic capability increases, commanders are able to access more and more information," Bates said. “It will be imperative that we understand how to utilize technology to filter out operational noise to create transparency of the battlefield.”



The conclusion of PC-C5 experimentation provides Army leadership with a better understanding of the human-technological merger in warfare, increasing the lethality of Soldiers and keeping them safe by minimizing casualties.