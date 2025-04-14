Family Child Care program brings flexibility, opportunity to Fort Sill families

FORT SILL, Okla. — Military life demands flexibility, and Fort Sill’s Family Child Care (FCC) program delivers, giving Soldiers reliable child care and military spouses rewarding, home‑based careers.



FCC is an Army‑sponsored initiative that certifies military spouses or other authorized family members to run small child‑care businesses in government housing. The result is a tight‑knit network of providers who keep Soldiers mission‑ready while earning steady income on a schedule that fits Army life.



“We’re up to 15 certified FCC homes, with five more providers in the final registration process,” said Suzanne Anderson, Fort Sill’s FCC director. “At the height of the pandemic we had only two. Word of mouth and social media have helped us rebound and grow past our original goal of 10 homes.”



A family‑style setting

Providers may care for up to six children—only two under age two—creating a cozy, family atmosphere that many parents prefer to a large center.



“I like the smaller ratio, more one‑on‑one,” said Jessica Portofee, an FCC provider who arrived at Fort Sill in 2022. “It’s personal; you really watch each child grow.”



Six Fort Sill homes are specially cleared for 24‑hour, overnight or weekend care, a lifeline for single Soldiers and dual‑military families with unpredictable duty hours.



A win‑win for spouses

FCC providers set their own hours between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., choose the ages they serve, and borrow toys or equipment from the program’s lending closet—any supplies they do purchase are tax‑deductible.



“We can help more than the center does because we’re flexible,” Portofee said. “And with fewer children, each one gets more attention.”



Built‑in savings and mission care

Families who select an FCC home pay 15% less than Child Development Center or School Age Center fees and receive an extra 10% discount on their oldest child. Hourly care runs $8 an hour when space is available.



Mission‑related extended care—such as during field exercises, late‑night shifts or deployments—is free to eligible Soldiers who provide command documentation.



Quality you can trust

Every FCC home passes safety, health and fire inspections before opening and receives unannounced spot checks throughout the year. Providers complete orientation training, annual refresher courses and professional‑development milestones. Those who pursue accreditation through the National Association for Family Child Care set the bar even higher.



“Being an accredited FCC home recognizes the best of the best nationwide,” Anderson said. “Accredited providers mentor others and lift the whole program.”



How to join the team

Military spouses interested in becoming providers start with a family interview and fingerprints, then complete orientation training and home inspections. For details, visit Parent Central Services in Building 4700 on Mow‑Way Road or call 580‑558‑4301.



Fort Sill’s FCC program continues to grow because it meets two critical needs: trusted child care for Soldiers and flexible, meaningful work for the spouses who keep Army families strong.

