325th MXS conducts annual confined space extraction exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim | U.S. Airmen from the 325th Maintenance Squadron perform tactical combat casualty care on a teammate during an annual confined space extraction exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 4, 2025. TCCC enables Airmen to administer life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield, in this case, during fuel system maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

The 325th Fighter Wing recently conducted an annual confined space extraction exercise required for the 325th Maintenance Squadron fuels flight, which involved representatives from the 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight, the 325th FW safety flight and the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department.



This exercise focused on creating a safe and well-coordinated work environment for everyone involved in fuel systems maintenance. It ensured that, in the event of a confined space emergency, a safe and effective response will be executed.



“This was Tyndall’s first iteration using a real aircraft for the confined space extraction exercise,” said Tech. Sgt. Daniel Salazar, 325th MXS aircraft fuels technician. “The value that we gained utilizing real equipment in a realistic scenario provided greater value compared to simulating it on something that isn’t realistic. We need to know how to respond and rescue members in high-stress scenarios, every second matters.”



During the exercise, an entrant Airman entered the aircraft's fuel system to perform fuels maintenance. After some time had passed, the attendant Airman attempted to communicate with the entrant. Receiving no communication, they quickly assessed the situation and relayed for aid. While the fire department was notified, the attendant donned their personal protective gear and attempted to rescue the individual inside.



“The importance lies in ensuring that personnel involved take the appropriate action in these high-risk, low-frequency events,” said Tom Seaman, 325th CES training officer. “Anytime personnel enter an area not designed for continuous occupancy and pose hazards, such as toxic atmospheres, they have the possibility of physical entrapment.”



Annual exercises assist Airmen in building muscle memory and identify potential safety gaps, equipment issues or procedural improvements before they become critical in a real emergency. By knowing their roles, responsibilities and proper procedures, Airmen can ensure a safe and effective response to any emergency.



“Workplace safety should always be top priority. It builds trust in the workplace, and everyone deserves to return home safely to their families at the end of the day,” said Seaman.