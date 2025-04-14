‘Hey, I’m here for you’ Healing Connection for Wounded Soldier

FORT BRAGG, NC-- Noticing a horse in the back of a ranch Fort Bragg, Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), Soldier reached out, the bond was immediate. “Interestingly enough, it was a paint horse, and I like paint horses,” said Sgt. Carl Gipson. “Seeing him all the way in the back of the pasture, alone by himself, I figured I'd walk out there and bring him in, letting him know you have a friend.”



Gipson and four other Soldiers at the SRU visited a nearby ranch where each of them had an opportunity to choose a horse and participate in equine therapy. Equine therapy provides a range of benefits for wounded Soldiers including reducing stress, anxiety, trauma and other behavioral challenges. Interacting with the horses also improves physical mobility as they groom and lead the horses, improving strength and flexibility.



Through activities such as grooming, groundwork in the round pen, leading and longe line exercises, Soldiers learn to identify and understand horse behaviors.

“I've been around horses almost my entire life it's therapeutic to be around horses,” said Gipson. “Connecting with an animal on more of a relaxed level and not being aggressive, but only being assertive, when needed, can translate in other parts of your life. It is calming, relaxing, and teaches you to control yourself.”



Having undergone surgery and dealing with physical limitations, Gipson found that grooming the horse helped him build strength and mobility.



Both Soldiers and cadre have been experiencing tremendous benefits from equine therapy.



“As a retired Army veteran, I believe I share the benefits of equine therapy with our Soldiers at the SRU. Equine therapy has allowed me to improve my social skills,” said Hyun Ethridge, occupational therapy assistant. “Being outside, surrounded by nature with those magnificent horses, you can’t help but to smile and feel lighthearted.”



Ethridge further expressed that the connection established with the horses, even briefly build confidence and enhances self-esteem.



Ranch owner Susan Price said the human-horse connection is a key aspect of the program. Horses have the unique opportunity to mirror human emotions, allowing participants to develop a deeper understanding of themselves and their emotions. It encourages participants to build trust and confidence with the horses that can translate into other areas of their lives.



Other Soldiers who participated had similar experiences, though there was some apprehension at first.



“I am here because I have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” said Spc. Soriya Cooper. “I feared I wouldn’t be assertive enough; however, I was able to connect with the horse and develop a sense of trust with the help of the handler.”

This experience helped Cooper realize the importance of assertiveness and setting boundaries. Her experience with the horse also showed her that this same connection could be applied to other areas of her life including her future role as a mother.



The benefits of equine therapy were not unique to the SRU Soldiers. Studies have shown that interacting with horses can have a profound impact on individuals with PTSD, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression while promoting physical and emotional well-being. The Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit is one of 14 SRUs that provides care for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers. For more information visit https://womack.tricare.mil/About-Us/Soldier-Recovery-Unit

