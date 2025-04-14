Sailor wins DLIFLC’s Joint Enlisted Board, recognized by Monterey mayor

Courtesy Photo | Petty Officer 1st Class Kaitlyn Green, an electrician’s mate, receives a plaque from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Petty Officer 1st Class Kaitlyn Green, an electrician’s mate, receives a plaque from Mayor Tyller Williamson at City Hall in Monterey, California, on Feb. 4, 2025, recognizing her as winner of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Joint Enlisted Board in the Staff category. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Lindsay Fondren) see less | View Image Page

By Chief Petty Officer Lindsay Fondren

Information Warfare Training Command Monterey



MONTEREY, Calif. – Petty Officer 1st Class Kaitlyn Green of Information Warfare Training Command Monterey captured first place in the Joint Enlisted Board at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center—a competition typically won by other military branches.



DLIFLC Command Sgt. Maj. Theo DeHoyos visited IWTC Monterey headquarters to personally award Green, an electrician’s mate, one of his CSM challenge coins and formally recognize her as a JEB joint winner.



“I was shocked,” Green admitted. “To find out that I had actually won was a huge surprise. I really appreciate that CSM DeHoyos went out of his way to travel across the Presidio of Monterey and present the award—he didn’t have to do that.”



A competitive Joint Service Board



JEB is held quarterly and includes writing an essay, taking a comprehensive test and being evaluated by a board on several subjects, such as joint military doctrine, DLIFLC history, military customs and courtesies, and more. Historically, other services have produced the most winners, making Green’s achievement an exceptionally proud moment for IWTC Monterey.



Green wasn’t the only IWTC Monterey Sailor to represent the Navy and win. Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Bryant, a cryptologic technician (interpretive) Sailor, won in the Student category.



A drive to succeed



Green, a fierce competitor who thrives on challenges, dedicated countless hours to preparation while balancing her responsibilities at IWTC Monterey.



“Once I finished my essay, I started going through the study guide, highlighting key sections and making flashcards,” she said. “One of my biggest struggles was memorizing rank insignias from all the other branches, so I used a whiteboard to write them out repeatedly. I did feel confident in DLI history because it was really interesting and pulled me in.”



Unlike Navy-specific Sailor of the Quarter boards, JEB is judged by senior enlisted leaders from all branches and was chaired by DeHoyos. Even boardsmanship expectations were different.



“In the Navy, we focus a lot on board presence. But the Army has a different level of boardsmanship—even the way you knock on the door before entering,” Green recalled. “They want you to really bang on the door.”



Recognition at City Hall



Following the competition, Green was honored Feb. 4 at Monterey City Hall by Mayor Tyller Williamson, where she received a commemorative plaque in front of city officials, military leaders and community members.

“I had never been to a City Hall meeting before and it means a lot that they make the effort to recognize us,” she said. “It’s a reminder that the work we do in the military is valued both in the fleet and in the communities.”



Her victory further underscores IWTC Monterey’s commitment to developing highly skilled, well-rounded Sailors ready to succeed in joint environments, leaders said.



Looking forward



Leaders at IWTC Monterey praised Green’s achievement, emphasizing the significance of Sailors excelling in joint-service environments.



“EM1 Green sets the highest standards for herself and others, always giving 100% and delivering superior results,” said Cmdr. Miles Alvarez, IWTC Monterey commanding officer. “Winning the JEB as a non-linguist, competing against linguists at their own ‘A’ school, speaks to the caliber of Sailor she is. We are all extremely proud of her, and I am honored to serve alongside her.”



Beyond personal recognition, Green hopes her experience encourages more joint-service collaboration.



“Any time we get opportunities to work with other branches—whether in competitions, training or operations—it strengthens us as a military force,” she said. “I hope to see more joint-service events like this throughout the fleet.”



About IWTC Monterey



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.