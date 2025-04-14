Indiana National Guard ends mission at the southern border

NDIANAPOLIS – Approximately 50 Hoosier Guardsmen will return to Indiana after being mobilized on State Active Duty to support the Texas National Guard in Operation Lone Star.



As Commander in Chief of the Indiana National Guard, Gov. Mike Braun declared the Indiana National Guard mission successful, commending the federal government for their emphasis on border security.



“We are proud to welcome home these brave Hoosier Guardsmen and thank them for their service during this successful mission,” said Braun. “Under the leadership of President Trump, well-managed border security is a priority and that enables these Guardsmen to return home.”



The Indiana National Guard support to the OLS mission began in April 2024 with 50 Hoosier Guardsmen in a supporting role to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, along with the Texas National Guard. Now data shows a decrease in border crossings by 94 percent compared to March 2024.



During the first rotation on the border, Hoosier Guardsmen had more than 11,000 interactions, including detection of 2,639 individual crossings and supported 35 surrenders and impacted 8,837 turn backs. The Indiana National Guard initiated its second 12-month rotation in March 2025 and has had 559 interactions to date.



“I commend the soldiers on this mission, and for the work they’ve done to secure our border,” said Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general. “I look forward to welcoming them back home soon. This is an example of how the Indiana National Guard always stands ready to support our state and nation when called.”



Guardsmen will return to Indiana within 60 days. During that time, soldiers will administratively out process, return equipment and de-mobilize.



The Indiana National Guard will turn its focus to other missions to combat challenges our communities face from illegal immigration, such as illicit drug use and crime. Gov. Braun and the Indiana National Guard stand ready to provide support to the federal government with issues at the border.



