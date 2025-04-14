From Service to Shield: New Partnership Paves Career Pathways for Veterans

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Story by Alexia Gaines 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Great Lakes (Michigan)

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The scratch of the pen filled the hushed room on a sunny Wednesday morning in Grand Rapids. It’s standing room only as the crowd watches Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young and Battalion Commander Lt. Col Quentin McCart make their partnership official.

    On April 9, 2025, the U.S. Army Great Lakes Recruiting Battalion (GLRB) held a signing ceremony to welcome the Kent County Sheriff’s Office as a new Partner in the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program.

    The PaYS Program, launched in 2000, aims to support Soldiers before and after transitioning to civilian life by partnering with public agencies and local businesses to reconnect America with its Army. PaYS partners commit to providing Soldiers with interviews and possible employment opportunities.

    “It makes me proud as an Army vet to have the Army as the first organization that we get an agreement with,” says Sheriff LaJoye-Young. “…and to be able to give an opportunity to someone who has already done so much for us.”

    Lt. Col. McCart stressed the positive impact of having this community engagement: “PaYS allows that community connection, and it gives our young adults opportunities in their own hometowns, in their communities,” he says. “Kent County Sherrif’s [Office is] a highly desirable organization within the Grand Rapids region, and it allows our young future applicants to see their future past the next decision they make, which may be joining the Army. But what comes next?”

    CPT Kyle Barger, commander of the GLRB Grand Rapids Recruiting Company, echoed the sentiment. “It’s a great opportunity,” he says, “especially for any future applicants or leads that may be thinking about a future career in law enforcement and want to use the military as a track to that type of profession.”

    For those interested in this “service to shield” pathway, CPT Barger encourages you to stay curious and reach out: “Do your research. Don’t ever take anybody’s word for it, and… always feel free to check out GoArmy.com or stop by a recruiting station. I know the NCOs there will be more than happy to assist you.”

    With the ink dry and hands shaken, the mission is clear: empower veterans to build new futures, strengthen our community, and prove that every journey continues with purpose beyond the uniform.

