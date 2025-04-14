Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW through the Years

    04.01.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest has been serving the United States military for more than 105 years and thus is the Birthplace of Naval Aviation maintenance. Early years of Naval aviation included a variety of different types of planes including lighter-than-air “air-ships”. Blimps were a part of the Navy arsenal for more than 40 years and just like today FRCSW personnel were here to keep them flying. Here we see the precursor to NASNIs modern day Bldg 472. Hangar 17 (the Dirigible or Balloon Hangar) was dedicated on 13 April 1919 and stood for over 50 years.
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems. For additional information, please visit our website at https://frcsw.navair.navy.mil/

