225th Air Defense Squadron sends command and control SMEs to Thailand

Courtesy Photo | Washington Air National Guard Capt. Ronelle Say, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, discusses fighter aircraft tactics with weapons controllers from the Royal Thai Air Force 1st Wing during a State Partnership Program engagement at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 19, 2025. SPP engagements help to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and U.S. Air Force, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (Courtesy photo)

As part of the State Partnership Program with Thailand, the Washington Air National Guard’s 225th Air Defense Squadron sent a delegation of command and control (C2) subject matter experts to Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 17-21, to help the RTAF 1st Wing prepare for exercise Cope Tiger 2025.



The State Partnership Program fosters a cooperative relationship that extends beyond military exercises. It creates a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise across various sectors. While the exercise focused on enhancing combat readiness and interoperability between air forces, it also highlighted the strong ties between Washington and Thailand. The Washington Air National Guard's participation alongside their RTAF counterparts signifies the enduring commitment to this partnership.



The four members of the 225th ADS helped facilitate mission execution of the RTAF 1st Wing ground-controlled intercept mission. During the engagement, the 225th ADS air battle managers provided over 80 hours of ground-controlled intercept knowledge ranging from tactical board briefs, offensive and defensive counter air tactical considerations, mission execution, debrief and lessons learned.



“Some of the members of the 1st Wing will be visiting Washington for Enduring Partners 2025 in May,” explained Maj. Allen Ratliff, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager. “We will continue to bolster our relationship with RTAF.”