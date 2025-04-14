Jackson Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Apprentice Isaac Jackson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Apprentice Isaac Jackson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) April 17, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Apprentice Isaac Jackson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) April 17, 2025.



Jackson, from Jacksonville, Florida, said he enlisted for various reasons, including the opportunity to set himself up for personal and financial success.



“Before I joined the Navy, I was in a situation where I wasn’t completely happy with myself,” Jackson said. “I have a standard, and at that time, I wasn’t meeting it. I was struggling financially, and I needed to be able to take care of my brother. Mentally, physically, and emotionally, I wanted to be better. This was an opportunity that I felt would help me in all aspects of my life.”



Jackson, 21, graduated from South Gwinnett High School and was a member of the track and football teams. Before joining the Navy, he worked as a certified home healthcare assistant and was a novice welder.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Jackson is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Jackson, the award is the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“Being recognized has affected me in many positive ways,” said Jackson. “I did my best to be as selfless as possible while I was here. I focused on anything I could do to help my division. I never once thought about winning an award or trying to be the top recruit. This goes to show that if you work hard and put your best foot forward, it won’t go unnoticed. I’m motivated now more than ever to continue what I’ve started here and have success when I move on to training school.”



Jackson’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Cryptologic Technician (CTRC) Stephen Bates, Gunner’s Mate 1st Class (GM1) Alma Gallegos and Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class (IC1) Cylinthia Nededog, and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“All of my RDCs were really hard on me,” he said. “Instead of taking that personally, I took it as a compliment. I believe they saw potential in me and were tough because they wanted to push me to be a better leader. I’m thankful that I had RDCs who cared enough to try to get the most out of everyone in my division, even if it wasn’t always easy in the moment.”



Along with his RDCs, Jackson found inspiration from his fellow recruits.



“Everyone in my division and my brother division was very supportive. They could see when I was having a bad day and were always there to lift me up. This motivated me to be better and try to be there for them when they needed it. Being selfless was one of the things that really made us stronger as a team.”



Jackson said that the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was learning to handle adversity.



“I was worried that things wouldn’t work out,” said Jackson. “There were plenty of times while I was here that I second-guessed myself. Not having control over things at times and dealing with criticism, even when you’re trying your best, isn’t always easy. Eventually, I had to understand that it’s okay to allow yourself to have emotions when they come up. I also learned to believe in myself and have faith in my abilities. Building that confidence was an important part of my growth while I was here.”



After graduation, Jackson will attend Logistic Specialist “A” School in Meridian, Mississippi, to receive training in automated data processing systems, financial records and accounting systems, and postal operations.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.