La. Guard’s ‘Tiger Brigade’ holds deployment ceremony ahead of overseas mission

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are honored during a deployment ceremony at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, April 13, 2025. Approximately 700 Soldiers are deploying in support of Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo and Operation Enduring Freedom – Horn of Africa, where they will provide security and support operations. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Sgt. Danny Hough)

PINEVILLE, La. - Approximately 700 Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, known as the “Tiger Brigade,” were honored during a deployment ceremony held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, April 13.

The Guardsmen are deploying in support of Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo and Operation Enduring Freedom – Horn of Africa, where they will provide security and support to U.S. and partner organizations in the region.

Distinguished leaders on stage included Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry; Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana; Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman, the command senior enlisted leader of the LANG; Col. Jonathan Lloyd, commander of the 256th IBCT; and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Lemaire, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader.

Gov. Landry, a former member of the 256th, praised the Soldiers for their service and dedication, saying, “Some thirty-four years ago, Tommy [Maj. Gen. Friloux] and I served in this unit together, and I think that is symbolic of what type of organization you are a part of today. You never know where life will take you, and I truly believe that the leaders of this state, this country, exist right here in this brigade. I would like to express my gratitude to each and every one of the Soldiers who are seated here today. Your dedication, your sacrifice and your courage continue to inspire generations of Americans.”

Maj. Gen. Friloux expressed full confidence in the capabilities and readiness of the deploying Soldiers, saying, “It is my distinct honor and privilege to be with you as we bid farewell to the Soldiers of the 256th Infantry Brigade — the best brigade in the United States Army. I have all the confidence in the world that you will do an outstanding job on this deployment. Thank you for everything you’ve done up to this point and all that you’ll continue to do to get ready.”

Col. Lloyd also thanked the Soldiers and their families for their service and resilience. “I want to humbly thank each and every one of you for taking time out of your busy schedules to be with us today as we make the final preparations to deploy to Kosovo and the Horn of Africa,” said Lloyd. “Today we gather not only to recognize the mission ahead but also to honor the unwavering commitment, sacrifice and strength of these brave men and women—and the families that stand behind them. To the Soldiers of the Tiger Brigade, you are ready.”

This marks the brigade’s fourth overseas deployment since 9/11. The 256th also plays a vital role in state emergency response and has supported numerous disaster relief missions across Louisiana.