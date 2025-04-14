Strategic Systems Programs STEM Team Supports Anacostia High School in Robotics Competition

Courtesy Photo | Team “Anadroid 2963” from Anacostia High School pose together with their award at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Team “Anadroid 2963” from Anacostia High School pose together with their award at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Chesapeake competition in Alexandria, Va., on March 23, 2025. Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) General Engineer Ishmael Kamara served as a first-mentor to the school’s robotics team and assisted students in everything from assembly to answering thought-provoking questions from STEM judges. SSP is the U.S. Navy’s technical expert in maintaining and developing the nation’s most survivable leg of the nuclear triad, which consists of the current Trident D5LE missiles on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. see less | View Image Page

Today’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals at Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) have a demanding responsibility to sustain the Strategic Weapon System (SWS) that provides unparalleled strategic deterrence capabilities to the warfighter; and, SSP is committed to recruiting the best workforce it can to continue the fight well into the future. That commitment starts at the grassroots level.



From the Washington Navy Yard is Anacostia High School, right across 11th street, south east. The school, which has long desired to compete in robotics competitions, finally had the chance to do just that in March 2025 with the support of SSP’s STEM Outreach Office. Ishmael Kamara, a general engineer in SSP’s Missile Branch, recently served as a first-time mentor to the school’s robotics team and assisted students in everything from assembly to answering thought-provoking questions from STEM judges.



“For the past couple of years, SSP has helped the school receive equipment like a saw to cut metal tubing, a drill to help with assembly, and a scale to weigh the robot before the competition,” Kamara said. “Last year, they were able to start their program, and this year – from January to March – we were able to help them field a full-working robot that was able to compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) competition. The theme for this year was “REEFSCAPE,” and it included several underwater related activities.”



FIRST is a global nonprofit organization that aims to prepare K-12 students for the future through team-based robotics programs. The local STEM-based event was hosted by FIRST Chesapeake, a regional branch that serves the Maryland, D.C., and Virginia area. This year’s local competitions were held in Pasadena, Maryland, and Alexandria, Virginia.



Students from Anacostia High School used various materials to build their machine, including polyvinyl chloride pipe – a commonly used, versatile, and durable plastic pipe. Kamara and Jacquelyn Timothy, a teacher at the school, along with other mentors guided students through the engineering design process. They also brainstormed with the class several approaches to solving the competition’s autonomous challenge.



“We built the machine based off the KitBot provided by FIRST – the base frame, the top, the electrical wiring, and the programming,” Kamara said. “The robot we designed had a basic drivetrain; and with this function, the kids were able to transport small items from the surface reef level to a deeper bottom level. For the autonomous mode, our students had to critically think and strategize ways to make their robot move a couple feet forward – that helped them gain points. There were a lot of different phases to the game and competition, so being able to compete and win an award was a major achievement for the team.”



As STEM judges approached the teams on the floor, Kamara and the rest of the Anacostia High School mentors encouraged their students to engage in meaningful conversations with the judges. Although some were timid, they eventually mustered the courage to share how they maneuvered through each design challenge and their pre-planned strategy to compete at this year’s tournament.



Chloe Mancle, a human resource specialist at SSP, also played a critical role in supporting Anacostia High School. While Kamara was providing guidance in the classroom, Mancle was responsible for the acquisition process in gathering supplies. Her efforts enabled the command to purchase materials that were donated to the school through SSP’s pre-appropriated STEM funds.



“I supported with the back-end of things, making sure the students were supplied with everything they needed to complete their project,” she said. “We have a certain amount of funding for these kinds of STEM projects. My main responsibility was to work directly with the teachers – like Ms. Timothy – to understand what their students needed. Then I contacted the vendors and worked with them to purchase the most cost-effective supplies that we could then donate to the school.”



The students at Anacostia High School named their robot “AnaDroid 2963.” Although they were new competitors, they emerged with the Rising All-Stars Award in the follow-on FIRST Chesapeake Competition in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 23, 2025. According to Kamara, it was a great way to end the team’s inaugural appearance at the prestigious robotics tournament.



Kamara and Mancle both said they were proud to support Team AnaDroid and they praised STEM events like these for exposing students to work that directly aligns with naval application.



“It’s important to be able to support local students right down the street from us,” Kamara said. “I think it’s beneficial to have this organization – SSP – not only be a major influence to our national security, but to also create an impact for students who are eager to learn about STEM. Actually, one of the most exciting things I heard from Ms. Timothy was that one of the students who was involved in this project enjoyed his experience so much that he now wants to learn more about a career in cyber security. That’s the excitement we want to bring with these experiences.”



While encouraging excitement toward STEM is certainly one of SSP’s STEM Outreach goals, it also directly contributes to the command’s recruitment strategy, which is tailored for developing in-house talent through internships and developmental employee initiatives.



“I grew up with youth STEM programs around me,” Mancle said. “It had a major influence on my life. These opportunities to work with local schools help educate our workforce on the students that might be interested in STEM careers for the U.S. Navy – and they are right in our backyards. We have a variety of programs here at SSP that are beneficial for recent grads and STEM professionals who are interested in a career that supports national defense and security.”



According to Kamara, he and the robotics program at Anacostia High learned several lessons, but most importantly, Kamara said he cannot wait to work with the team again next year.



For the last 70 years, Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) has become the U.S. Navy’s technical expert in maintaining and developing the nation’s most survivable leg of the nuclear triad, which consists of the current Trident D5LE missiles on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN). Looking toward the future, the shore-based command in Washington, D.C., is preparing to transition this SWS, and to eventually include the next-generation Trident II D5LE 2 missiles, onto the new Columbia-class SSBNs. To realize this feat of modernization, which is an enduring effort through SSP’s Sea-Based Strategic Deterrence 2084 mission, the command is taking active steps to promote STEM careers within its local community.