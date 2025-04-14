La. Guard announces stationing of the 178th Cyber Protection Team at Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) stations the 178th Cyber Protection Team in Bossier City at the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) in the summer of 2025. Louisiana State Senator Adam Bass, Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana and Kevin Nolten, president of the Cyber Innovation Center, delivered this announcement at a press event, April 10.



Multiple regional elected officials and distinguished guests attended the announcement event and shared their support for the collaboration between LANG and the CIC.



Maj. Gen. Friloux made the announcement and remarked, “This is an investment in cyber innovation. This helps bridge our cyber fields in the military with industry leaders.”



The move highlights the investment in cybersecurity and potential collaboration between the LANG, CIC, state and federal agencies along with industry and education partners across the region.



Senator Bass declared, “Innovation meets duty. Today’s cyber shield stands taller than ever.” He also emphasized that these types of partnerships anchor the Cyber Corridor, the area along I-20 that is home to a 3,000-acre National Cyber Research Park.



This development is the result of partnership and support between legislators, LANG, the CIC, and other industry agencies. The CIC hosts a number of industry partners, furthering opportunities for all parties to collaborate when facing cyber-security threats.



Nolten emphasized, “We’re dedicated to providing the best environment and resources for the Louisiana National Guard Cyber Protection Team to succeed. With our state-of-the-art facilities and successes in innovation for national defense, we will support the team in its vital role protecting our state and nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure.”



LANG has a seven-year history of collaboration with the CIC, and this announcement brings the two full circle to when LANG first acquired cyber assets.



Friloux asserted, “As we navigate an increasingly complex world where cyber warfare can take center stage, we look to continued investment in cybersecurity and advocate for additional cyber capabilities such as increased force structure to accommodate our amplified necessities. I hope this development serves as a catalyst for receiving a larger cyber unit in the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 11:51 Story ID: 495420 Location: BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard announces stationing of the 178th Cyber Protection Team at Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.