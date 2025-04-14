NAVFAC Recognizes Outstanding Service with 2024 Sailor of the Year Award

Courtesy Photo | Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center Construction Electrician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center Construction Electrician 1st Class Gregory Lewis was recognized by Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) commander and chief of Civil Engineers, as NAVFAC Sailor of the Year (Shore) in a Washington Navy Yard ceremony April 9. The Navy's Sailor of the Year program recognizes outstanding Sailors who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy. NAVFAC is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. see less | View Image Page

Construction Electrician 1st Class Michael Johnson and Construction Electrician 1st Class Gregory W. Lewis, both assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), were named Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) 2024 Sailors of the Year during a ceremony held at command headquarters in Washington, D.C., April 9.



Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander of NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers, and Force Master Chief (FORCM) Lawrence W. Sharpe, Force Master Chief of the Seabees, opened the ceremony as the nominees awaited the announcement of this year’s selectees.



“I had the opportunity to sit down and talk with these outstanding Sailors, and I was truly impressed by their professionalism, motivation, and dedication,” said VanderLey. “They are exceptional Seabees doing incredible work across the Navy, and all of us here at headquarters are extremely proud of them.”



FORCM Sharpe highlighted Johnson’s accomplishments as NAVFAC’s Sea Sailor of the year.



“Petty Officer Johnson showed exceptional leadership, and his technical expertise was instrumental in the lifecycle management of 176 mobile utilities,” Sharpe said. “He successfully led a team of 10 technicians in the deployment of critical power equipment supporting Department of Defense missions at 19 worldwide locations.”



Lewis will now advance to the Chief of Naval Operations Sailor of the Year competition, representing NAVFAC among the Navy’s top-performing Sailors.



Construction Electrician 1st Class Gregory W. Lewis was named NAVFAC’s Shore Sailor of the Year.



“CE1 Lewis’s lead-by-example approach, superior performance, outstanding dedication, and unlimited potential have earned him the title of NAVFAC’s 2024 Shore Sailor of the Year,” said Sharpe.



“It was an honor and a privilege just to be in attendance, let alone be selected!” said Lewis. “It’s a reflection of the mentors who guided me and the Chiefs and Sailors who believed in me. My goal is to pay that forward.”



Other finalists for NAVFAC Sailor of the Year honors include:



- Construction Electrician 1st Class Conner D. Bays, U.S. Naval Support Unit State Department

- Utilitiesman 1st Class David Stiefermann, Public Works Department Bahrain

- Engineering Aide 1st Class Cody A. Mercer, NAVFAC Northwest Public Works Department Kitsap.



The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize Sailors who personify Navy core values and demonstrate sustained superior performance.



NAVFAC delivers and maintains sustainable facilities, enables mission readiness, and provides contingency engineering support to Navy and Marine Corps operations around the world.