Remains of World War II Soldier, Hartford, Connecticut, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Frank J. Tedone, a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred April 24 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Hartford, Connecticut, Tedone was a gunner assigned to the 436th Bombardment Squadron, 7th Bombardment Group. He was reported missing in action, at age 23, after the B-24J Liberator bomber, he was aboard, burst into flames and crashed Dec. 1, 1943, after being hit by anti-aircraft fire. The crew was on a bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, Burma.



Tedone was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 20, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in October 2020 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii - also known as the Punchbowl – for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Tedone, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3834410/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-tedone-f/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.



