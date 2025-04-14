3d MLR Deploys NMESIS to Philippines for Exercise Balikatan 25

Photo By Sgt. Eric Huynh | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Christian Renklema, a native of Georgia and an artillery...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eric Huynh | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Christian Renklema, a native of Georgia and an artillery cannoneer with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, operates the Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Oct. 24, 2024. The NMESIS provides the Marine Corps a highly deployable, land-based, anti-ship system that is a key capability for the Marine Littoral Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh) see less | View Image Page

NORTHERN LUZON, Philippines – Following the announcement by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during his visit to Manila on March 28, U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment deployed the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to the Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 25. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippines Alliance.



3d MLR’s participation in BK25 will focus on the field training portion of the exercise, with involvement in the Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Naval Education Training and Doctrine Command, Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations in Northern Luzon and the Batanes Islands, the Counter Landing Live Fire in Cagayan, and the Maritime Strike which occurs at sea with several firing systems, sensors and aircraft.



The NMESIS will be employed during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations in Northern Luzon and the Batanes Islands. During this event, U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team’s Medium-Range Missile Battery and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade will use air lift from the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and the U.S. Air Force’s 29th Tactical Airlift Squadron to transport several NMESIS launchers from Northern Luzon to multiple islands in the Batanes island chain. Once on the islands, U.S. and Philippine Marines will work together to establish a Fires Expeditionary Advanced Base.



In Northern Luzon, the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar, operated by 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion’s Tactical Air Control Element – will surveil the surrounding airspace in 3d MLR’s area of operations in support of maritime strike and airspace deconfliction. Through various communication means and methods, the sensing data collected by the G/ATOR will be sent to the Fires and Air Direction Element via tactical data links in support of the commander’s information exchange requirements. That sensing data will then transfer to the Battery Operations Center, where it will be processed into tracks and targeting data before making its way back to the Fires EAB.



While 3d LCT’s MMSL Battery will not fire the NMESIS during Balikatan, 3d MLR’s Fire Support Coordination Center will use the opportunity presented by placing the NMESIS on islands in the Luzon Strait to conduct simulated fires missions.



“Working with the government and Armed Forces of the Philippines to bring the NMESIS into the Philippines has been a significant step in the right direction for the reaffirmation and strengthening of U.S.-Philippine relations,” said Col. John G. Lehane, Commanding Officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment. “The AFP are some of our closest and strongest Allies, and we at 3d MLR look forward to coming back to the Philippines at the invitation of the AFP to exercise alongside and learn from our Philippine Marine Corps counterparts.”



For the past 3 years, 3d MLR has deployed Marines and Sailors to the Philippines for Exercise Balikatan at the request of the AFP. In 2023, 3d MLR was asked to bring the AN-TPS 80 G/ATOR into the country for Marine Aviation Support Activity 23. In 2024, the formation conducted its first Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation by putting U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team on Itbayat, Batan, and Mauvulis. This year, 3d MLR was asked by the AFP and Philippine Marine Corps to expand on the 2024 MKTSO by adding the NMESIS to the list of gear being brought in support of Exercise Balikatan 25.



The NMESIS provides 3d MLR with enhanced sea denial capability, deepens naval integration, and strengthens deterrence by extending the Joint Force’s ability to target and engage from both land and sea. In the Philippines, the NMESIS will also aid in shaping defensive capabilities in accordance with the AFP’s coastal defense strategy.



This year represents the 40th iteration of the bilateral exercise Balikatan, a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military. Taking place from April 21 to May 9, BK25 strengthens the ironclad U.S.-Philippine alliance, improves our combined force capabilities, and demonstrates our commitment to regional security and stability.



3d Marine Littoral Regiment is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in amphibious and littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3d MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with Allies and partner nations.