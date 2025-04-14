Fort McCoy team members support April 2025 meeting for local county natural resources committee

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on April 14, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy team members took time to support the April 2025 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee in Sparta, Wis.



The monthly committee includes members Nodji VanWychen, Joey Esterline, Cedric Schnitzler, Doug Rogalla, Todd Sparks, and Paul Zastophil from areas within the county. According to the Monroe County webpage for the committee at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/government/county-board-of-supervisors/boards-committees/natural-resource-extension/-folder-2344, the committee has a diverse mission.



“The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources,” the website states. “The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow.”



As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part is supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



During the March meeting held April 14, NRB Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel.



Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Rood mentioned from March 2025 were:



— In fisheries, personnel collected temperature and oxygen profiles on all 10 lakes at Fort McCoy.



— Fisheries personnel installed batteries and fuses in aerators at Stillwell and Swamp Pond.



— Fisheries personnel also retrieved data from 11 thermographs placed in streams throughout the winter and deployed 37 thermographs for summer temperature monitoring.



— Fisheries management conducted seven creel surveys. Few anglers were found, which is common in March since eight of 10 lakes are closed. Early catch and release trout season was open.



— Rood said they also began fish population assessments on North Flowage, Sparta Pond, and Stillwell Lake at the installation. Surveys will continue into April and May.



— NRB personnel led “go/no go” burn meetings mornings of possible prescribed burns. Also, conducted prescribe burns on eight days in March on 22 units completing 7,196 acres. This included Ranges 6, 18, 32, 33, 100, 101, 102, 105, and all of the North Impact Area.



— Forestry personnel administered six timber sales on post taking in $23,583.20.



— With invasive species management, the NRB team provided comments to the NEPA coordinator on two proposed projects in April.



— Natural resources invasives staff conducted preliminary planning for updating biocontrol monitoring/assessments on Fort McCoy.



— Invasive species staff also attended a webinar on biocontrol in Canada — provided a look back at successes over several decades and new possibilities for the future. Field trials for garlic mustard biocontrol insects have begun in Ontario, Canada.



— In wildlife management, natural resources staff completed the applications for the spring turkey hunting on post. The permit drawing took place shortly after and applicants were notified of application/permit status. Approximately 70 permits are left for Season F (last season). Left over permits will go on sale in mid-April as a first-come, first-serve sale (watch iSportsman for actual date, https://mccoy.isportsman.net/).



— NRB team members held a meeting with the blue bird box volunteers. Boxes are being repaired and closed for the season. Volunteers will be checking the over 400-plus boxes on a weekly basis documenting use, success, number of young fledged, etc.



— Drumming grouse/gobbling turkey surveys have started. Staff will complete four surveys of each of three routes. Surveys started around March 15 and will run through May 15.



— NRB held a hunter’s education course on March 29-30. All eight students were able to graduate and receive their hunter’s education certificate.



— As part of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wild Turkey Advisory Committee, NRB staff ranked turkey stamp grant project applications and met to vote on funding projects.



— Team members processed first Blanding’s Turtle check on March 31. They tested telemetry equipment and checked turtle locations as well.



— Eagle nest checks were performed — six nest checks at five sites.



— Staff are also reviewing Fort McCoy bird list.



— And, staff also checked the status of bat boxes for 2025 at Fort McCoy.



Post personnel will also participate in the next monthly meeting in May 2025.



