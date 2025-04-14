Fort McCoy holds late-March prescribed burn; improves safety along another rail corridor section

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn March 31,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team oversee a prescribed burn March 31, 2025, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands in cooperation with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch. Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team continued their effort to improve safety from fire along the installation's rail corridor March 31 by completing a prescribed burn in the area.



The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB); Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands in partnership with the post.



For this prescribed burn, the team met on near the southern part of the railway in South Post, then carefully held this burn in sections to be able to manage it successfully and be able to adjust to any wind conditions.



In all, the team conducted the event for approximately 4 hours to complete the area they wanted to accomplish that day.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/prescribedfire, prescribed burns not just reduce fire danger, they also improve the habitat of plants and more.



“Fire and wildlife have a historic and complex relationship in grassland, wetland, and savannah communities,” the website states. “Prescribed fire is rarely lethal to most wildlife, yet has a profound effect on habitat by increasing the number of native plant and animal species present food sources for wildlife. The wildlife species that benefit most from prescribed fire are those that rely on open habitat in one or more stages of their life cycle. Examples of these animals are grassland birds, sharp-tailed grouse, waterfowl and pheasant.



“Prescribed burns also help to stimulate flowering herbaceous plants (forbs) — a source of food for white-tailed deer,” the website states. “Additionally, wildflower abundance and diversity support a wide variety of insects and other invertebrates, a food source that provides benefits all the way up the food chain.”



Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel, who is part of the prescribed burn team with the NRB, said in a past news article that prescribed burns, generally, are done in the spring and fall seasons because weather conditions are most favorable at those times.



Mentzel also said the area of this burn is often one of the first to get done on post.



“We learned many years ago to burn the south slopes (along the tracks) as soon as they are cleared of snow,” Mentzel said in a past article. “When everything is surrounded by snow, we cut our man-hours well over half. So, we keep an eye on conditions and burn it when it is ready.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also explains benefits of prescribed burns. The department’s web page at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov states “prescribed burns serve many purposes.” They include controlling undesirable vegetation; preparing sites for harvesting, planting or seeding; controlling plant disease; reducing wildfire hazards; improving wildlife habitat; improving plant production quantity and quality; and removing debris. The burns also enhance seed production, facilitating the distribution of grazing and browsing animals, restoring and maintaining ecological sites, and managing native plant diversity and composition.



“Prescribed burning is fire applied to a predetermined area within a prescribed set of conditions, dates, and with appropriate safety precautions to achieve specific purposes,” the USDA site states. “Prescribed burning can be applied to forest land, grassland, pastureland, wildlife land, hay land, and other land uses as appropriate.”



More prescribed burns will likely take place across Fort McCoy during spring 2025 as conditions permit during the spring.



