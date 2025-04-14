Update 3: U.S. Coast Guard, partners enter day 5 in search for missing boater near Guam

Courtesy Photo | A Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Kngighthawk crew investigates possible debris west...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Kngighthawk crew investigates possible debris west of Guam on April 15, 2025, while searching for an overdue boater. The U.S. Coast Guard, in collaboration with Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and local partners, persists in the search on April 16, 2025, for Mr. Jeffery Hattori, who remains missing west of Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, in collaboration with Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and local partners, persists in the search on April 16, 2025, for Mr. Jeffery Hattori, who remains missing west of Guam.



Lt. Chelsea Garcia, search and rescue mission coordinator, reflected on the exhaustive efforts, “We’re exercising every possibility, asking all the ‘what ifs,’ and leaving no stone unturned in our search for Mr. Hattori. Our dedication to this community and region drives us, but we face the stark reality of the danger in the vast and remote waters we operate in. We’re deeply grateful for the tireless support of Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and local partners as we work to bring answers to Mr. Hattori’s family.”



As the search extends into its fifth day, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC Guam) watch is carefully evaluating all possible scenarios to maximize coverage. USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25’s Knighthawk crews are searching west of Guam. They will be joined by a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawai’i, in the afternoon.



Watchstanders at JRSC are leveraging every lead to guide efforts. Four self-locating datum marker buoys (SLDMBs), dropped by search crews, are actively transmitting data, enhancing Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System (SAROPS) drift predictions to refine the search for the Lady G in the dynamic waters west of Guam. Responders saturated fishing areas west-northwest of Guam while shoreside teams from the U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Fire Rescue searched marinas and lookouts for any trace of the skiff.



Crews aboard a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Commander Task Force 72 and the HSC-25 Knighthawk conducted multiple sorties. USCGC Oliver Henry searched through day and night. Station Apra Harbor’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and Guam Fire boat crews continued surface searches on April 15. All search legs were completed without any sightings of debris consistent with Mr. Hattori’s vessel.



Mr. Hattori departed Hagåtña Boat Basin at 5:30 a.m. local time on April 12 and was expected back by 4 p.m. that day. The Lady G is a 14-foot skiff (GU 325 PU) with a single outboard, white with a blue Bimini top.



“We thank CTF-72 for giving us an aircraft for three days and Guam Fire for their efforts. The search area, based on projected drift, is now far enough offshore that it no longer makes sense to employ our small boats,” said Garcia.



Current weather includes east winds at 15 knots and seas of 5 to 7 feet. Conditions with higher winds and seas are expected to deteriorate through the week, though no watches or warnings are in effect. Anyone with information about Mr. Hattori or his vessel is urged to contact JRSC Guam at 671-355-4826 or 1-877-418-0168.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



