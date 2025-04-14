U.S and ROK Navy Divers Conclude Successful SALVEX Korea 2025

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 10, 2025) Navy Diver 1st Class Ernest...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 10, 2025) Navy Diver 1st Class Ernest Smith, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, resurfaces after completing a simulated salvage mission with a Republic of Korea navy diver, during a joint dive and salvage exercise in the harbor of Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April 10, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings) see less | View Image Page

CHINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and their counterparts from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) successfully concluded Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) Korea 2025, in Chinhae, South Korea on April 11, 2025.



This year’s exercise marked over four decades of partnership, emphasizing enhanced interoperability in a range of complex diving and salvage operations.



Throughout SALVEX Korea 2025, divers participated in a range of practical training evolutions. These included gear familiarization, tactical procedure exchanges, and full-mission profile salvage operations, all designed to enhance their ability to work together seamlessly.



“The ROKN divers are incredibly skilled and professional. They bring a unique perspective and approach to every challenge, and we learn from each other every time we are in the water together,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nick Blankshine, Company Commander for MDSU Company 1-8. “That shared knowledge and those bonds of trust are essential for facing maritime challenges together.



Divers sharpened their search and recovery expertise, practicing the location and recovery of simulated deceased bodies from a mock wreckage on the sea bed. Showcasing cutting-edge technology, U.S. Navy divers trained their ROKN counterparts on the Diver Augmented Vision Display system, which significantly enhances underwater visibility in challenging conditions.



Divers also conducted deep sea dives to 170 feet, utilizing a wet dive bell deployed from the Tongyeong-class salvage and rescue ship ROKS Gwangyang (ATS-32).



“Being lowered into the ocean inside a dive bell is a surreal experience,” said Navy Diver 3rd Class Anthony Briggs, assigned to MDSU 1. “One minute you’re surrounded by the team, the next it’s just you, your dive partner, and the emptiness of the ocean. It makes you feel small, for sure, but it also reinforces the trust you have in your training and the people on the surface.”



Demonstrating their proficiency with unmanned systems, ROKN divers showcased their remotely operated vehicle, used for underwater exploration and object manipulation. U.S. Navy divers observed the demonstration, sharing their own experiences and insights on utilizing remotely operated underwater vehicle technology in challenging underwater environments. This exchange of knowledge underscored the commitment to shared learning throughout SALVEX.



“Working alongside the ROK navy divers during the search and recovery was an incredible experience. Despite our different backgrounds, we were united by our shared training and commitment to the mission,” said Briggs. “The teamwork showcased during the exercise is a true testament to the power of SALVEX.”



SALVEX Korea 2025 stands as a powerful testament to the enduring U.S. – ROK Alliance and its unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Through continued bilateral exercises and cooperation, the U.S. and ROKN stand ready to respond to any challenge.



Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and response to natural disasters.