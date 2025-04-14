The Soldiers & Sailors tour

Photo By Sgt. Kayleigh Casto | A stained glass window honoring the 99th Infantry Division–now the 99th Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kayleigh Casto | A stained glass window honoring the 99th Infantry Division–now the 99th Readiness Divion, based at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey–at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2025. The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum finished construction in 1910, and is responsible for being one of the one of the only memorials in the United States dedicated solely to all service members, regardless of their branch of service, status, era or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kayleigh Casto) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication Soldiers with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment recently visited the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum for a staff ride and skills refresher.



The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished construction in 1910 and is responsible for being one of the one of the only memorials in the United States dedicated solely to all service members, regardless of their branch of service, status, era or conflict. Their mission is to preserve a lasting tribute to those men and women who unselfishly gave of themselves in serving their country, particularly during the American's conflicts.