U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication Soldiers with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment recently visited the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum for a staff ride and skills refresher.
The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished construction in 1910 and is responsible for being one of the one of the only memorials in the United States dedicated solely to all service members, regardless of their branch of service, status, era or conflict. Their mission is to preserve a lasting tribute to those men and women who unselfishly gave of themselves in serving their country, particularly during the American's conflicts.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 20:09
|Story ID:
|495397
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, The Soldiers & Sailors tour, by SFC Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.