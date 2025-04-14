The Soldiers & Sailors tour

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Soldiers &amp; Sailors tour

    Photo By Sgt. Kayleigh Casto | A stained glass window honoring the 99th Infantry Division–now the 99th Readiness...... read more read more

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Smith 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve public affairs mass communication Soldiers with the 354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment recently visited the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum for a staff ride and skills refresher.

    The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finished construction in 1910 and is responsible for being one of the one of the only memorials in the United States dedicated solely to all service members, regardless of their branch of service, status, era or conflict. Their mission is to preserve a lasting tribute to those men and women who unselfishly gave of themselves in serving their country, particularly during the American's conflicts.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 20:09
    Story ID: 495397
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
